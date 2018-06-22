ConferenceSeries LTD invites all participants to attend “5th Global Summit and Expo on Pollution Control” (Pollution Control Summit 2018) which is scheduled during October 25-27, 2018 at Prague, Czech Republic. This Conference focuses around the theme Exploring New Horizons and Sustainable Technologies for Pollution Control.ConferenceSeries LTD invites all participants to attend “5th Global Summit and Expo on Pollution Control” (Pollution Control Summit 2018) which is scheduled during October 25-27, 2018 at Prague, Czech Republic. This Conference focuses around the theme Exploring New Horizons and Sustainable Technologies for Pollution Control.