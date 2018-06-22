Ceramic Inks Market 2018: Trends, Key Vendors Analysis, Import & Export, Revenue by Forecast 2023

Market Scenario

The trend is shifting to decorative & durable architectural glass for both exterior & interior applications by replacing ordinary wall, which is majorly driving the Global Ceramic Inks Market. Furthermore, rising preference for ceramic tiles over ordinary painted walls for both exterior & interior building applications is expected to boost the Global Ceramic Inks Market growth.

Competitive Analysis

Some of the major players operating in the Global Ceramic Inks Market are Ferro Corporation (US), Zschimmer & Schwarz (Germany), Torrecid Group (Spain), FRITTA (Spain), Colorbbia Italia S.p.A. (Italy), Sicer S.p.A (Italy), Esmalglass – Itaca Grupo (Spain), Sun Chemical (U.S.), Kao Chimigraf (Spain), and Tecglass (Spain).

Regional Analysis

The Global Ceramic Inks Market is spanned across five regions namely Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the Global Ceramic Inks Market, followed by North America, which is further trailed by Europe. The Middle East & Africa and Latin America are also expected to drive the demand for ceramic inks mostly due to their growing building & construction industry and are expected to show a substantial growth during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The Global Ceramic Inks Market is segmented by Technology, Application, End-Use Industry and Regions.

On the Basis of the Printing Technology, the Global Ceramic Inks Market is segmented into digital printing technology and analog printing technology. The digital printing technology is expected to account for the largest market share under technology category due to its various advantages such as less time consumption, less labor requirement, and high-performance efficiency over analog printing technology and is expected to continue growing over the forecast period.

On the Basis of the Application, the Global Ceramic Inks Market is segmented into ceramic tiles, architectural glasses, automotive glasses, food & beverages containers, cosmetics containers, and others. The architectural glasses accounted for the largest consumption of ceramics inks in 2017 owing to growing construction industry across the globe and is expected to continue exhibiting strong demand during the forecast period 2018-2023. Ceramic tiles held the second largest share of the global market after in 2017 and are expected to show a considerable demand during the forecast period, 2018-2023.

On the Basis of the End-User Industry, the Global Ceramic Inks Market is segmented into building & construction, automotive, packaging industry, and others. The building & construction segment accounted to have the largest market share of ceramic inks in 2017 due to the wide consumption of ceramic inks for architectural glasses and ceramic tiles applications.

