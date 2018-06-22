Creosote Oil Market Applications and Global Markets 2017 – 2025

Creosote oil refers to a group of oil products obtained from tar. There are three sources of creosote oil, viz., coal tar creosote, wood tar creosote, and creosote bush, also known as chaparral. Coal tar creosote oil is produced by the distillation of coal tar. Coal tar creosote oil is dark brown in color. Wood tar creosote oil is produced by the pyrolysis of materials derived from plants such as wood. It is yellowish in color. Creosote oil products have several medicinal uses. The properties of different creosote oil products vary with respect to the source and accordingly, the applications for these products vary.

Coal tar being a toxic material, cannot be utilized for medicinal purposes. Coal tar creosote oil serves very well as a wood finish oil and as a wood preservative. Both wood tar oil and chaparral herb oil have medicinal properties. Wood tar oil also finds usage as a laxative, strong astringent, and an expectorant. Creosote oil from the creosote herbs has anti-acne, anti-inflammatory, antiseptic, analgesic, antihelmintic and anti-neuritic properties. Moreover, it can also be employed for protection against the sun. Creosote oil is more popular and has been used for medicinal purposes for a very long time. It helps reduce pimples on the skin, eliminates gallstones, acts as a remedy for hemorrhoids, and heals muscular cramps, diabetes, tooth decay, asthma, wounds, & body pain. Apart from the medicinal uses, creosote oil is also employed to preserve meat, wooden furniture, as a fuel for lighting lamps. Creosote oil has been utilized in various domestic applications in North America.

In terms of source material, the creosote oil market can be segmented into coal tar creosote oil, wood tar creosote oil, and creosote bush. Currently, the market is dominated by the creosote bush segment owing to its widespread medicinal applications. The market for creosote oil from creosote bush is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. The usage of creosote oil from coal tar has also been witnessing an increase in the wood and wooden furniture protection applications. This segment is also anticipated to expand at a steady pace during the forecast period.

In terms of application, the market for creosote oil can be segmented into wood & furniture, food, medicinal, and other applications. Currently, the medicinal segment dominates the market. It is anticipated to expand rapidly at a significant growth rate. The segment is anticipated to remain dominant during the forecast period. The wood & furniture application segment is anticipated to expand at steady pace during the forecast period owing to the expansion of the wood construction industry in North America.

