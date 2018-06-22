Ecosmob Announce Secure and Scalable WebRTC Client Solution For Global Enterprises

The need of the hour for enterprises worldwide is safe, secure, fast and affordable communication. WebRTC client is the answer providing flawless audio-video conferencing as well as data sharing.

Ecosmob, global VoIP technology experts, announced the availability of secure and scalable WebRTC client solution for global enterprises.

Announcing the launch the VP of Ecosmob said that secure communication is vital in this era of distributed workforce and globalization. Ecosmob WebRTC client is secure and scalable, easily adapting to changes in requirements of users. The company’s WebRTC software development addresses needs of businesses for effective conferencing using any device without plugins or the need for specialized software installation. A browser is all that is needed to establish group conference chats or to engage in peer to peer audio-video chats. It works on any platform and any operating system from desktops to mobiles and even PSTN phones. Special care has been taken to make it browser agnostic.

Audio and video conferencing needed specialized hardware and software but this is no longer the case with the introduction of WebRTC. Ecosmob WebRTC solution integrates into existing hardware and offers highly secure, password authenticated communication to preserve confidentiality of exchange of information. It incorporates features like call recording, text to speech and call queues.

The WebRTC client easily connects to back end CRM and phone directory as well as IP PBX. It is easy to initiate an audio or video call between two people or to automatically schedule a meeting with the client integrating elements of AI into it. With the WebRTC client one can dial those in the call list and also invite others such as vendors or any new person to join the conference. Even during the conference one can choose to carry on a one-to-one chat in which case the client automatically switches to a peer to peer connection. Apart from audio-video chats, it is easy to give presentations on screen and to share documents during the conference.

Ecosmob offers tailored WebRTC solutions to suit needs of enterprises. Regardless of the complexity, special attention is given to integrating APIs and protocols so that device or bandwidth restrictions do not pose an impediment to smooth communications. Security, one of the main concerns in communications over IP, is taken care of in several layers with the browser security forming one, permission based access forming another part and encryption of packets forming still another layer among others including datagram transport layer security, all of which have been integrated with a high degree of sophistication.

Each client’s needs are different and Ecosmob offers customized and scalable WebRTC solutions that give unparalleled ease of use, inclusion of only those features that are necessary and inherent scalability. The client can be up and running in hours since no specialized hardware is necessary, making it suitable for large and small businesses alike.

Ecosmob offers total support and is equally attentive to the needs of small businesses as it is to that of larger global enterprises. Get in touch with Ecosmob by phone on 91-79-40054019 or 1-303-997-3139 or via website https://www.freeswitchservice.com.