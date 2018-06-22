Realign with Invisalign from Aura Dental

Aura Dental has helped many patients to a straighter smile. Not only for a naturally pleasing look but for the many health benefits that are attributed to straighter teeth. With Invisalign, Aura Dental can help patients to overcome crooked and misaligned teeth.

[St. John’s Wood, 22/06/2018] — It is a discreet and non-invasive tooth straightening treatment that Aura Dental offers to its patients. Invisalign is a transparent aligner which is nearly invisible to the untrained eye.

The first initial stage of Invisalign

Using the latest technology and techniques, the experienced dental team at Aura Dental takes a series of photos and x-rays to get a complete understanding of the position of the patient’s teeth. The images can then be uploaded on to a computer to create a computer-generated version of how the teeth will then realign into the desired position. Aura Dental can offer the patient a computer image of their resulting smile even before any Invisalign aligners are made.

The Invisalign process

Aura Dental will then have a set of unique aligners created, using an impression of the patient’s teeth. From there it is up to the patient to wear the Invisalign aligner for approximately 7-10 days, before changing to the next Invisalign aligner. Aura Dental recommends that these aligners are worn for about 20 – 22 hours per day.

What kind of misalignment can Invisalign correct?

At Aura Dental, Invisalign is offered for a wide range of teeth misalignment issues, including: crooked, gapped, mildly rotated or overcrowded teeth. The amount of time it takes for Invisalign to work is dependent upon the severity of initial positioning, it’s usually 9-18 months. Patients at Aura Dental will then need to wear a retainer to make sure that the teeth don’t drift back to their original position.

Can Invisalign be used on children?

Invisalign have created Invisalign Teen. As the name suggests this can be used on teenagers. Aura Dental realise how important it is for teenagers to just be themselves and with some benefits of Invisalign being that it is invisible and removable, they can continue focusing on doing all the things a teenager does, without worrying about their teeth or being taunted for being a ‘brace face’.

