Safety Relays Market: Comprehensive Evaluation Of The Market Via In-Depth Qualitative Insights

Safety relays are devices which initiate all safety functions. In the past, relays were used to control the machinery during the start of the era of control technologies. Based on those device and their various combinations, safety relays were manufactured and the first safety relay was introduced by Pilz, a German automation company. In case of accidents or hazards, safety relays start functioning in order to control the damage by reducing the standing risks to a tolerable level.

There are many safety functions that the safety relays carry out. Few of the safety relays that carry out the safety functions include safety gates, pushbuttons for emergency stopping, light beam devices, time delay, two hand controls and pressure sensitive mats. One safety relay is responsible to monitor and control one specific function, but when coupled with several other safety relays, the combination can monitor the operations and processes of the entire plant. The difference between several safety relays is attributed to the different designs. Single function safety relays are extensively used and considered as the most appropriate solutions economically for smaller machines.

Configurable and modular safety relays are a preferred solution in applications where minimal zone control and diverse and large number of safeguarding devices are required. A safety relay comprises of inputs which are checked for redundant circuits and short circuits at each operation stage. If any one of the circuits faces failure, the other one stops the process. Based on applications and associated level of risks, several safety categories are established which drive the functioning of safety relays.

Safety Relays Market: Advantages

The safety relays help in damage control in case of accidents thereby reducing the after damage repairing and costs associated. This function helps preserving the life of the machine as well as guarantees operator safety. Safety relays are cost efficient and are simple to understand. They can be operated with easy by the operator. There is no need to program the software for safety relays. The maintenance is less thereby reducing the associated maintenance costs.

Safety Relays Market: Disadvantages

There are certain limitations linked with safety relays. One of the main problems that they reflect is wiring. Too many wires can pose complexities on bigger systems. It is difficult to warrant during system failure. Moreover, finding faults becomes tedious when systems are down. In case of changes, which depends upon the applications, the entire wiring needs to be altered causing inconvenience. Hence, the appropriate safety relay must be chosen for the respective application.

Safety Relays Market: Applications

Safety relay functions include monitoring the positions of safety guards, emergency stop, controlled stopping of a movement in a safe manner and reduce risks and bring their level to tolerable levels. Safety relays are commonly used in control devices like light curtains, foot control device, contact strips, three position devices, safety mats, two hand control devices, emergency stop buttons, magnetic switches, interlock safety switches and non-contact safety sensors

Safety Relays Market: Companies

There are several companies dealing with the manufacturing of safety relays. However, the major leading key manufacturers include Pilz Safety, GuardMaster (a Rockwell Automation Company), Siemens, SICK, Eaton and Schmersal. Others include ABB, Glaco Industrial Electronics, Altech Corp, HONGFA, Phoenix Contact, Weidmuller, Massuse and Pepperl+Fuchs.