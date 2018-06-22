Sensor Data Analytics Market Global Key Players: IBM Corporation, TCS, SAP AG, Cisco Systems, Schneider Electric

Market Scenario:

Sensor Data Analytics is a statistical tool to collect and analyzed the data which are generated from a sensor in real time. This data can be created by wired sensors or wireless sensors.

The most important goal of sensor data analytics is to detect anomalies and these real-time data can be used for various applications. Failure in machine in manufacturing or increasing patient’s blood pressure drops in healthcare can be monitored easily and could be prevented from serious negative outcome. As the market of Big Data analytics are increasing and new sensors are coming into picture, the analysis of real time data becomes very important and thus, the global market for Sensor Data Analytics Market is predicted to grow at very rapid pace.

Major Key Players:

TCS (India

IBM Corporation (U.S.)

SAP AG (Germany)

Cisco Systems (U.S.)

Microsoft Corp. (U.S.)

HP (U.S.)

Qualcomm Inc. (U.S.)

Schneider Electric (France)

Verizon Communications (U.S.)

Talend (U.S.)

Study Objectives of Sensor Data Analytics Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global Sensor Data Analytics Market

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

To analyze the Sensor Data Analytics market based on various factors- supply chain analysis, porter’s five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW)

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by components, services, applications and sub-segments.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global Sensor Data Analytics Market

Intended Audience:

Sensor Manufacturers

Sensors Suppliers

Government

Analytics Service Providers

Software Developers

Segments:

Global Sensor Data Analytics Market has been segmented on the basis of Components, Services and applications. The Components includes Hardware such as gyroscopes, magnetometers, accelerometers and pressure sensors among others and Software.

The Services includes Managed Services and Professional Services whereas the various applications which has been identified as Manufacturing, Healthcare, Automotive, BFSI, Telecommunication among others.

Regional Analysis of Sensor Data Analytics Market:

Currently, North America is leading the market of Sensor Data Analytics due to presence of global players in U.S. and Canada. U.S. and Canada also falls under the umbrella of developed nation which gives an advantage to North America. Europe stands as second biggest market followed by Asia-Pacific. Presence of manufacturing companies in China and India is giving boost to the market of Sensor Data Analytics Market in Asia-Pacific.

