Specialty Silica Market Trends, Share, Size, Forecast to 2022

Specialty Silica Market:

Abstract:

Specialty Silica Market was valued at USD 5.1 billion in 2016 after growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2016 to 2022.

Specialty Silica Market is growing steadily with various applications of the same in rubber, paints & coatings, agriculture, personal care & cosmetics, food & beverage, electronic components and others. With such wide application, automobile industry will always be the top application segment for specialty silica owing to production of tires and efforts taken towards reducing carbon emission. In addition, growing concern of depletion of fossil fuels and strict emission rules, automotive industries are shifting to use green tires that will have positive impact on global specialty silica market. However, the market will be restraint by factors such as high cost of colloidal silica and availability of low cost substitutes during the forecasted period 2022. Specialty silica shows cyclical behavior. So, low cost substitute will affect the continuity of profit margin and revenue generation which is a major challenge for manufacturers in specialty silica.

Specialty Silica consist of five basic types silica which includes precipitated silica, fused silica, fumed silica, silica gel and colloidal silica which are extensively used in end user industries such as rubber, agriculture, paints & coatings, electronic components, personal care & cosmetics and others. Rising demand for specialty silica in personal care & cosmetics products owing to its properties such as anticaking, UV protecting and dispersive nature will push the specialty silica market in future. Furthermore, developing regions like China and India are showing high growth in the construction industry as well as in infrastructure which calls for the rise in demand for paints & coatings.

Market Insight:

Specialty silica is found in silicon dioxide which is available in market as precipitated silica, fumed silica, silica gel, fused silica and colloidal silica. Applications of these are numerous according to different purposes. Specialty silica is highly preferred for manufacturing tires owing to reduce emission of carbon. It acts as performance additive in tires leading to achieve lower rolling resistance. Thus, allowing vehicle to run smoothly with prevents less consumption of fuel. In personal care & cosmetics, specialty silica provides UV protection and acts as matting agent to protect skin. Other application like food & beverages, it acts as anti-caking agents and helps impurities from entering food. All these properties of specialty silica are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the growth over the forecasted period.

Specialty silica is mainly used as an in tires for improving its capability of being used continuously and reducing emission of carbon. It’s also used in newly innovated green tires which helps automobile industry to improve vehicle’s performance through less consumption of fuel. Moreover, for production of green tires, specialty silica is used in the automobile industry which drives the market growth and is expected to continue doing this in future as well. Electronic industry has increased the usage of specialty silica as it is being used in manufacturing capacitors and circuits along with these it is also used to absorb moisture from electronic components; all these are driving the global specialty silica market.

Key Players:

Evonik Industries,

Akzo Nobel N.V.,

Cabot Corporation,

Wacker Chemie AG,

PPG Industries, Inc.,

Huber Engineered Materials,

Solvay S.A.,

R. Grace & Co.,

Nalco Holding Company,

Madhu Silica Private Limited.

