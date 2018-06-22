The Medical Diet Programs of MD Diet Orem Helps People Lose Weight and Feel Livelier

A study found that healthy weight loss offers benefits that go beyond improving physical health. Individuals who need help shedding extra pounds can go to MD Diet Orem for medical diet services.

[OREM, 06/22/2018] — Dropping excess pounds has various physical health benefits, such as improved mobility, lower blood pressure, and decreased risk of diabetes. While these benefits are great, weight loss offers much more to the individual.

A study presented in the joint meeting of the Endocrine Society in Chicago and International Society of Endocrinology revealed that losing weight could also make an individual feel more happy and awake.

Improved Sleep and Mood after Six Months

Researchers analyzed 390 obese men and women assigned to one of three programs intended to help the subjects shed pounds through exercise and diet. The first group received printed educational health materials during visits with their primary care provider. The second group had brief meetings with lifestyle coaches and met with their primary care provider every quarter. The third group met with their lifestyle coaches and primary care provider, received weight loss medications, and meal replacements. Researchers then assessed the changes in the amount and quality of sleep and mood of all the participants after six and 24 months.

The results revealed that the average weight loss of the subjects in the third group was higher than in the first two groups. Average weight loss for all groups was as follows: 4.4 pounds for the first group, about 8 pounds for the second group, and almost 15 pounds for the third group.

It also showed that participants from all groups who lost at least five percent of their weight after six months slept approximately 22 minutes more each night than they had previously. These participants also had greater improvements in their overall mood and quality of sleep.

Medical Weight Loss Services

People looking to reap the many benefits of losing weight, including better mood and sleep, can turn to MD Diet Orem. The clinic offers the following medical diet programs to help individuals attain their ideal body weight:

– Qsymia Weight Loss System – This metabolic stimulator and innovative appetite suppressant medication prevents weight loss from stagnating after a year of use.

– HCG Diet – The clinic offers 26- and 45-day programs, which consists of HCG and vitamin injections, three-day detox programs, and unlimited coaching sessions.

– MD Diet Method – The nutritionists and physicians at MD Diet Orem employ scientific methods for prescribing the appropriate exercise and diet plan for clients.

About MD Diet Orem

MD Diet Orem is a Utah-based clinic that uses a health-oriented approach to losing weight. It tailors its medical diet services to combat cravings, slow metabolisms, and other factors that stop individuals from attaining their desired weight results.

Log on to https://mddietorem.com/ for more details.