Antifouling Coatings Market – Detailed Study Analysis and Forecast by 2024

“We have produced a new premium report Antifouling Coatings Market. The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of Antifouling Coatings. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Antifouling Coatings Market by application (rigs and vessels) through main geographies in the global market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. According to report the global antifouling coatings market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Antifouling Coatings Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Antifouling Coatings Market are AkzoNobel N.V., Advance Marine Coatings AS, Hempel A/S, BASF SE, The Jotun Group, The Sherwin-Williams Company, PPG Industries, Inc., Chugoku Marine Paints, Ltd., Archer Daniels Midland Company and Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.”

Growing Demand for Environmentally Friendly Antifouling Coatings and Paints, and Growing R&D in Antifouling Coatings Market is expected to drive the Opportunities for the Players Operating in this Market over the Forecast Period

Driven by innovations, the global market for antifouling is projected to grow at a rapid pace over the forecast pace. Moreover, the rise in international transportation through marine ways is likely to escalate the growth in this market over the forecast period. On the other side, the toxicity associated with antifouling coatings is expected to restrain the growth in this market over the forecast period.

U.S. Drives the Growth in the North America Region as it is the Largest Market in the Region

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016-2024.

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

Segments Covered

The report on global antifouling coatings market covers application segments. On the basis of application the global antifouling coatings market is categorized into rigs, vessels and others. Among the applications of antifouling coatings the vessels segment accounted for the largest market share over the period of 2016 and 2017, and this trend is projected to continue over the forecast period.

Major key Players

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global antifouling coatings market such as, AkzoNobel N.V., Advance Marine Coatings AS, Hempel A/S, BASF SE, The Jotun Group, The Sherwin-Williams Company, PPG Industries, Inc., Chugoku Marine Paints, Ltd., Archer Daniels Midland Company and Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.