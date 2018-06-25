Discover the New Diesel Power Engine Market report – 2023

Global Diesel Power Engine Market was valued at USD 8.05 Billion in the year 2017. Global Diesel Power Engine market is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.84% from 2018 to 2023 to reach USD 10.69 Billion by the year 2023. Asia-Pacific region holds the highest market share in 2017. At country level China, Japan and India are projected to grow at a strongly in the coming years.

Cummins, Inc., Caterpillar, Inc., Yanmar Co. Ltd., Man Diesel & Turbo SE, Tohatsu Corporation, Wartsila, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., Rolls-Royce Power Systems AG, Brunswick Corporation, John Deere & Company, are some of the key players in the Global Diesel Power Engine market. Rising research and development expenses to cater changing demand of end users, similarly, growth strategies such as acquisition, merger, and expansion of the distribution network were few techniques adopted by most of Tier 1 and Tier 2 manufacturers in recent years.

Drivers:

Growth in Infrastructure

Restraints:

High maintenance and operation cost

Opportunities:

Hybrid power generation is growing

Challenges:

Government Regulation

The major shares of the market come from 1-2 MW in Global Diesel Power Engine Market.

By Power

Up to 0.5 MW

0.5-1 MW

1-2 MW

2-5 MW

Above 5 MW

By Type

Peak Shaving

Standby

Prime/Continuous

By Vertical Industry

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

