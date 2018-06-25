Overview of leading world top class dental devices manufacturer in Korea – Wonhyo Inc

Wonhyo Inc. started out its business in 1967 and has been in this dental device business over 50 years. We grew steadily over the years and have been making our efforts to distribute the high quality dental products in Korea and also provide our customers with quick customer service.

With our efficient and scientific management we provide superior service to our customers and we put top priority on the customer’s satisfaction.

Our company pursuit different style business operation, we formulate agent system and keep educating the staff of the agents. Moreover we do advertise directly too many dental universities and dental hospital. We invite professors and researchers to hold dental seminars.

We are sure that we can provide world top class dental devices with our 30 years know-how.

Our product is below

• Endo file

• Endo Motor

Magic file

Specification

• Tip Size : Small / Medium/ Large

• Taper : .04% / .06% / .07%

• Length : 21mm / 25mm / 31mm

• Speed : 250~450 rpm

• Torque : 2.5~3.0 N/cm

Unique features

1. Special nano coating

– Extended Life

– Resistance to wear and fatigue breakdown

2. Feature

– Asymmetric design

– Highly efficient cutting

– NO SCREW-IN effect

– Efficient debris removal

Technique

1. Scout: HAND FILE #10

– Glide path : Magic Path File #17

– Finish : Magic file

2. Organizer

– All Stainless Steel

– Fully autoclavable

