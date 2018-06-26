Algeria Tissue and Hygiene In Market Research Report Forecast to 2023

Description :

Tissue and hygiene saw strong growth in all areas in 2017. A growing population, increasing consumer awareness and focus on hygiene, and lifestyle changes due to urbanisation have generated sales growth in Algeria. Moreover, the increasing number of women joining the workforce and becoming economically independent is driving them to demand more tissue and hygiene products. In addition, modernisation of retailing with a growing number of supermarkets/hypermarkets in the country offering frequent…

Euromonitor International’s Tissue and Hygiene in Algeria report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2013-2017, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Away-from-Home Tissue and Hygiene, Retail Tissue and Hygiene, Total Tissue and Hygiene.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table Of Content

Favourable Demographic Trends and Improving Consumer Awareness Drive the Growth of Tissue and Hygiene

Economic Slowdown Drives Demand for Economy and Standard Products

Domestic Players Continue To Show Stronger Sales Growth

Independent Small Grocers Holds the Largest Distribution Share in Tissue and Hygiene

Although Slowing Down, the Outlook Is Positive for Tissue and Hygiene

Market Indicators

Table 1 Birth Rates 2012-2017

Table 2 Infant Population 2012-2017

Table 3 Female Population by Age 2012-2017

Table 4 Total Population by Age 2012-2017

Table 5 Households 2012-2017

Table 6 Forecast Infant Population 2017-2022

Table 7 Forecast Female Population by Age 2017-2022

Table 8 Forecast Total Population by Age 2017-2022

Table 9 Forecast Households 2017-2022

Market Data

Table 10 Retail Sales of Tissue and Hygiene by Category: Value 2012-2017

Table 11 Retail Sales of Tissue and Hygiene by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017

Table 12 NBO Company Shares of Retail Tissue and Hygiene: % Value 2013-2017

Table 13 LBN Brand Shares of Retail Tissue and Hygiene: % Value 2014-2017

Table 14 Distribution of Retail Tissue and Hygiene by Format: % Value 2012-2017

Table 15 Distribution of Retail Tissue and Hygiene by Format and Category: % Value 2016

Table 16 Forecast Retail Sales of Tissue and Hygiene by Category: Value 2017-2022

Table 17 Forecast Retail Sales of Tissue and Hygiene by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022

Sources

Summary 1 Research Sources

Headlines

Prospects

Away-from-home Tissue Continues To Shape Overall Away-from-home Tissue and Hygiene

Increasing Local Production of Away-from-home Tissue and Hygiene Will Democratise Sales

Horeca Is the Leading Channel for Away-from-home Tissue and Hygiene

Competitive Landscape

Wafa Remains the Incontestable Leading Player

Faderco Shows High Interest in Away-from-home Tissue and Hygiene

the Competitive Landscape Remains Concentrated

Category Data

Table 18 Sales of Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene by Category: Value 2012-2017

Table 19 Sales of Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017

Table 20 Distribution of Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene by Format: % Value 2012-2017

Table 21 Distribution of Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene by Format and Category: % Value 2017

Table 22 Sales of Forecast Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene by Category: Value 2017-2022

Table 23 Sales of Forecast Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022

Headlines

Prospects

Positive Trends Ensure Growth for Nappies/diapers/pants

Growth Expected To Slow Down

Standard Nappies/diapers To Grow Fastest

Competitive Landscape

Molfix Remains the Leading Brand

Proctor & Gamble Loses Share

International Brands Dominate But Faderco Is Growing

Category Data

Table 24 Retail Sales of Nappies/Diapers/Pants by Category: Value 2012-2017

Table 25 Retail Sales of Nappies/Diapers/Pants by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017

Table 26 NBO Company Shares of Retail Nappies/Diapers/Pants: % Value 2013-2017

Table 27 LBN Brand Shares of Retail Nappies/Diapers/Pants: % Value 2014-2017

Table 28 Forecast Retail Sales of Nappies/Diapers/Pants by Category: Value 2017-2022

Table 29 Forecast Retail Sales of Nappies/Diapers/Pants by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022

Headlines

Prospects

Sustainable Growth for Sanitary Protection

Ultra-thin Towels With Wings Projected To See the Fastest Growth But Remains A Niche

Standard Towels With Wings To Remain Dominant

Competitive Landscape

Faderco Remains the Incontestable Dominant Player

Star Brands Continues Losing Share

Domestic Production of Standard and Economy Brands Gains Ground

Category Data

Table 30 Retail Sales of Sanitary Protection by Category: Value 2012-2017

Table 31 Retail Sales of Sanitary Protection by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017

Table 32 NBO Company Shares of Retail Sanitary Protection: % Value 2013-2017

Table 33 LBN Brand Shares of Retail Sanitary Protection: % Value 2014-2017

Table 34 Forecast Retail Sales of Sanitary Protection by Category: Value 2017-2022

Table 35 Forecast Retail Sales of Sanitary Protection by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022

Headlines

Prospects

Demand for Wipes Expected To Continue Growing Strongly

Baby Wipes Continues To Dominate

Gradual Slowdown in Growth Predicted

Competitive Landscape

Hygienix Remains the Leading Player

Domestic Players Are Growing Strongly

Growing Demand for Economy Brands Driven by Severe Price Increases

Category Data

Table 36 Retail Sales of Wipes by Category: Value 2012-2017

Table 37 Retail Sales of Wipes by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017

Table 38 NBO Company Shares of Retail Wipes: % Value 2013-2017

Table 39 LBN Brand Shares of Retail Wipes: % Value 2014-2017

Table 40 Forecast Retail Sales of Wipes by Category: Value 2017-2022

Table 41 Forecast Retail Sales of Wipes by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022

Headlines

Prospects

Strong Growth Expected for Retail Tissue

Toilet Paper Dominates

Although Small, Other Retail Tissue Categories Are Expected To Grow Fast

Competitive Landscape

Faderco Continues To Lead

Domestic Production Gains Share

Positioning of Brands

Category Data

Table 42 Retail Sales of Tissue by Category: Value 2012-2017

Table 43 Retail Sales of Tissue by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017

Table 44 NBO Company Shares of Retail Tissue: % Value 2013-2017

Table 45 LBN Brand Shares of Retail Tissue: % Value 2014-2017

Table 46 Forecast Retail Sales of Tissue by Category: Value 2017-2022

Table 47 Forecast Retail Sales of Tissue by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022

Headlines

Prospects

Strong Performance Expected for Adult Incontinence in Algeria

Threats To Growth

Legislation Change Projected To Constrain Adult Incontinence Purchases

Competitive Landscape

Concentrated Competitive Landscape in Adult Incontinence

Faderco Consolidates Its Position

Domestic Production Benefits From New Legislation

Category Data

Table 48 Sales of Retail Adult Incontinence by Category: Value 2014-2017

Table 49 Sales of Retail Adult Incontinence by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2017

Table 50 NBO Company Shares of Retail Adult Incontinence: % Value 2013-2017

Table 51 LBN Brand Shares of Retail Adult Incontinence: % Value 2014-2017

Table 52 Forecast Sales of Retail Adult Incontinence by Category: Value 2017-2022

Table 53 Forecast Sales of Retail Adult Incontinence by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022

Continued…….

