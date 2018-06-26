Anticoagulant Market Future Trends and Scope Analysis by 2024

Anticoagulant Market report provides the latest market data along with industry future trends, which keeps tracking of users driving revenue growth rate of Anticoagulant Market by ROA (oral anticoagulants and injectable anticoagulants), anticoagulant drugs (betrixaban, dabigatran (pradaxa), edoxaban), applications (cardiovascular diseases, coronary artery diseases, cardiac arrhythmia, myocardial infarction) and drug class (factor xa inhibitors, dtis, heparin and vitamin k antagonists) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. As this report is expected to help key players among the Anticoagulant Market it includes the five years Industry analysis and the 6 years annual forecast from 2018 to 2024. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Anticoagulant Market are Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, LEO Pharma, Pfizer, The Medicines Company, Bayer HealthCare and BoehringerIngelheim. According to report the global anticoagulant market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Market Insight

Anticoagulants are used to eliminate the risk of blood clots in the body. Blood clots are formed when platelets stick together and proteins in the blood bind together to form a solid mass. Generally, blood clots play an important role in stopping external bleeding caused by any injury to the skin. Anticoagulants stop the platelets from adhering to one another and clotting proteins from binding together.

Global Anticoagulant market is showing a positive trend of growth around the globe. There are many factors which are indicating a positive outlook of this market for medium and long term. The increasing aging population is a key driver for the global anticoagulants market. Also, increasing investment in R&D in the pharmaceutical sector and the introduction of innovative oral anticoagulants drugs are expediting the growth of this market. Stringent regulations implemented by many governments for health safety reason could hamper the growth of the global anticoagulants market in short and medium term. Moreover, risk of side-effects and complications associated with anticoagulants also hinders growth of the global anticoagulants market. Moreover, due to increasing awareness about therapeutic applications of anticoagulants in different disease among the physicians and surgeons around the globe could further drive the market globally.

On the basis of region, the Anti-coagulant market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America dominates the global anticoagulants market. Asia region is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. China and India are the major countries responsible for driving growth in the Asia Pacific region due to increasing demand for better medical infrastructure, increasing healthcare spending among middle and working class people and governments initiatives to provide better health care services to its citizens. Furthermore, rising awareness about the use of anti-coagulant medicine and therapy among physicians, doctors and common persons, are some major driving force of the anticoagulant market in these regional segment.

Segment Covered

The report on global anticoagulant market covers segments such as, roa, anticoagulant drugs, applications and drug class. On the basis of roa the global anticoagulant market is categorized into oral anticoagulants and injectable anticoagulants. On the basis of anticoagulant drugs the global anticoagulant market is categorized into betrixaban, dabigatran (pradaxa), edoxaban, rivaroxaban (xarelto) and eliquis (apixaban). On the basis of applications the global anticoagulant market is categorized into cardiovascular diseases, coronary artery diseases, cardiac arrhythmia, myocardial infarction, dvt and heart valve replacement. On the basis of drug class the global anticoagulant market is categorized into factor xa inhibitors, dtis, heparin and vitamin k antagonists.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016-2024.

Anticoagulant Market

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global anticoagulant market such as, Johnson & Johnson, Sanofi, AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly, Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, LEO Pharma, Pfizer, The Medicines Company, Bayer HealthCare and BoehringerIngelheim.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global anticoagulant market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of anticoagulant market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the anticoagulant market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the anticoagulant market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.