Circulating Fluid Bed Boilers Market 2018 Market Size, Share, Growth, Key Player and Emerging Trend Analysis and 2023 Forecast Report

Circulating Fluidized Bed (CFB) boilers using fossil and renewable energy sources have been successful in operation for the last two decades and have become popular due to their impressive environmental performance as well as their fuel flexibility. CFB Boiler, also circulating fluidized bed boilers, widely applied in oil & gas, chemicals, manufacturing and others. This allows for a wide range of fuels to be burned efficiently. This includes low-grade and difficult-to-burn fuels such as lignite, petroleum coke, oil shale, and biomass within a wide range of mixing rates. Circulating Fluidized Bed (CFB) boiler has played an important role in high efficient utilizing of coal resource due to its excellent fuel flexibility and environmental friendly performance. It developed as the beneficial supplement of pulverized coal boiler rapidly. The global Circulating Fluid Bed Boilers market is poised to grow at an estimated CAGR of 2.5% through the forecast period.

