Distribution Transformer Market 2018 Size, Share, Opportunities, Growth Analysis, Development Strategy | Industry Research Report Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:-
The ever-rising demand for power is due to the factors such as industrialization and urbanization, increasing technological appliances, and rising economy of nations. All these trends are somehow related to the increased demand for power. However, according to BP stats 2017, in Asia Pacific, the total electricity generated in 2016 was 10904.7 TWh, while the overall consumption was only 9,331 TWh. This paves the way for a higher demand for power distribution infrastructure to bridge the gap of supply and demand.
Transformer is a very diverse subject areas, it comprises from small to very large systems. Transformer is broadly segmented into distribution transformer, power transformer and others (instrument transformer). Transformer systems have been dominating the renewable energy market as well conventional market in recent years because of the ability to transmit & distribute the energy in form of electricity and supply according to end user needs.
Industry Major Key Players:-
- PX Transformer Solutions Inc.
- EREMU, S.A.
- Lemi Trafo Jsc
- Hammond Power Solutions Inc.
- Bowers Electricals Ltd
- Wilson Power Solutions Ltd
- Emerson Electric
Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:-
9 July, 2015: GE Introduced Next-Generation Transformer which provides customers safer, more environmentally friendly transformer for urban applications.
In 2016, Siemens, one of the most innovative suppliers of distribution transformers, signed a contract to supply the Iraqi market with 1,250 distribution transformers. The total order is about €9 million.
14 March 2017: ABB launches world’s first digital distribution transformer. Integrated sensing and monitoring technology in ABB’s new TXpert™ transformer will provide intelligence to maximize reliability, optimize operating and maintenance costs and manage the asset more efficiently.
Distribution Transformer Market – Segments:-
Global Distribution Transformer Market is segmented in to 5 Key dynamics for an easy grasp and enhanced understanding.
Segmentation by Type: Pole Mounted, Pad Mounted, and Underground
Segmentation by Phase: Single & Three
Segmentation by Insulation: Oil– immersed and Dry
Segmentation by Power Range: 0–315kVA, 316-2499Kva, 2500-10000kVA and above 10000kVA
Segmentation by Regions: Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.
Distribution Transformer Market – Regional Analysis
Asia-Pacific held the largest market share within distribution transformer market, followed by North America and Europe. China has seen strong growth in the demand for electricity in the past couple of decades, due to high levels of industrialization and infrastructural developments. The continuous need to update and upgrade existing distribution infrastructure to serve the growing demand for electricity will lead to a positive growth of the transformer market over the forecast period. In the emerging economies of Asia-Pacific, extensive power plant capacity additions, economic growth, and the need to improve access to electricity are driving grid expansion and the distribution transformer market.
