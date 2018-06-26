Fortune Favours partners with THREEat43 for street art exhibition

Fortune Favours, the global contemporary and street art dealership, has partnered with THREEat43, the street art exhibition, to present; three artists, representing three different styles of street art, across three rooms in the heart of Mayfair.

All three artists began their work in public urban spaces and are composers of street art and graffiti traditions. This exhibition is raising awareness for the biggest killer for under 45 year old men in the U.K. Suicide.

At 43 Brook Street, Mayfair, next door to Claridges the show explored the career and works of three artists; Dosa, Ben Eine and Richard Hambleton.

Room one: Dosa

After last week’s opening of Howard Hodgkin’s last paintings at Gagosian Mayfair the exhibition will feature the paintings of Hodgkin’s cousin and emerging artist in his own right, Matt Hodgkin, working under his street art name of Dosa for the very first time in Mayfair.

Dosa’s abstract works play with shapes, lines and gestures evolving into striking and thrilling paintings that reflect our bright, brash and vibrant culture. While his Hodgkins would ponder the positioning of a mere brushstroke for months, Dosa echoes our fast paced society in his approach, immersing himself into the canvas for hours on end and occasionally completing an entire work in one session.

Room two: Ben Eine

The instantly recognisable and unseen original paintings of Ben Eine alongside his more abstract style hand sprayed prints. Eine is widely regarded as the pioneer in the exploration of graffiti letterforms and is one of the most successful street artists in the world.

An exclusive interview with Eine will be showcased, discussing his career, his thoughts on art and his own experiences with mental health. Eine’s work is currently held in the permanent collections of the V&A, The Museum of Modern Art and across numerous galleries worldwide.

Room three: Richard Hambleton

The final room will featured ten unique originals by the blue chip artist, Richard Hambleton, the first Mayfair exhibition of his artwork since passing last year.

Hambleton, alongside Keith Haring and Jean-Michel Basquiat, formed the trio that created the New York street art movement of the 1980’s. Hambelton is regarded a pioneer and has been dubbed the ‘Godfather of Street Art’ with his paintings demanding six figure sums. Hambleton has been exhibited globally, twice represented in Canada and twice at the Venice Biennale. His works have recently been exhibited at the Museums of Modern Art in New York city and Moscow.

They also shared a private screening, at the same venue, of the award winning documentary of Hambleton’s life, ‘Shadowman’, set to be released in the U.K and Europe later this year. In an exclusive featured interview with Eine, when asked about Hambleton, Eine replied “He is a god”.

Street art is currently the most mainstream contemporary art practice and has created a global following reaching every level of society. By showcasing three distinctive styles by three street artists in completely different stages of their career, this exhibition gives a unique opportunity to explore street art through the eyes of the artists that have made it what is today.

~ENDS~

Images:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1FYDkMtH50PnXNMtKSNqHX9IEcKqpigNs?usp=sharing

Notes to Editor

For appointments please contact:

Louis Wright

+44 7787 067858

info@threeat43.com

About THREEat43

THREEat43 is an exhibition of three street artists spread across three rooms in the heart of Mayfair. The exhibition explores the three stages of an artist’s career from emerging to established through to blue chip. Each room is represented by a different style of street art – Dosa is an emerging artist working in an abstract style playing with shape, lines, gestures and form. Ben Eine is a pioneer in graffiti typography and widely regarded as one of the most popular street artists in the world. The late Richard Hambleton has often been referred to as the Godfather of Street Art.

www.threeat43.com

About Fortune FavoursCONTACT

Fortune Favours was founded by Louis Wright in 2017 with the intention of becoming the world’s foremost conceptual art house representing Western, Arabic and contemporary street art.

During its development both Fortune Favours and its pioneer Lee Wright have continuously pushed to provide some of the UK’s biggest businesses, collectors and investors in fine art with the most suitable recommendations based entirely on the individual wants and needs of each and every client. Fortune favours has access to some of the UK’s most prominent artists and studios and has significant involvement in huge solo shows by artists such as Sage Vaughn, Schoony and the recently deceased pioneer of street art Richard Hambleton.

The brand has unprecedented access to some of the biggest names in both contemporary and street art such as, Jean Michel Basquiat, Richard Hambleton, Banksy, Harland Miller, KAWS, The Connor Brothers, Damian Hirst and Daze amongst many other huge and influential names in art history.

In order for us to reach our ongoing long term goal, Fortune Favours will continuously be working with art centres, schools, universities, museums and affiliated charities around the world.

About C.A.L.M

The Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) is an award-winning charity dedicated to preventing male suicide, the single biggest killer of men under the age of 45 in the UK. In 2015, 75% of all UK suicides were male.