PPI Makes Private Investigation Super-Efficient and Authentic to Suit Diverse Needs

Houston, Texas (June 26, 2018) – Professional Protection & Investigations (PPI) is a private detective agency Houston TX par excellence, who is known for its supreme quality of investigation and authentic information gathering ability to suit the requirements of their clients. PPI is mostly catering to individuals, attorneys and businesses in relation to their need for verification, background checking, evidence collection and so on and has earned a reputation over the years.

Whatever be the requirement of the client be it various levels of background checks, including deep background checks, employment history, educational credentials, creditworthiness, civil and criminal litigation support, licensing and credentialing, due diligence backgrounds, fraud/theft/loss investigations, allegation evidence gathering, assets investigations, identity verification, corruption, domestic & infidelity, cargo theft investigations & logistics security, the experienced private investigators make it a point to bring to you the best, most detailed, and supremely reliable information.

Irwin M. Herz, Jr., an attorney, says, “You all did a great job—-extremely professional. Thank you!” The private investigations company Houston TX is managed by a host of retired police detectives retired federal investigators, and even former White House investigators whose experience spans a wealth of knowledge, backgrounds, training and experiences.

The company’s private detective services Houston TX also includes cyber investigations, computer and internet forensics, undercover operations, and electronic sweeps/technical surveillance counter measures (TSCM).

The Professional Protection & Investigation guarantees the confidentiality of each case and that of each client. No disclosure of any investigation or work product is ever divulged to anyone other than the client. Moreover, PPI ensures that every client of its gets its customized solution depending on the characteristics, the uniqueness and the purpose of their investigation so that the client can take an evidence-based informed decision.

Providing complete security to their clients is the essential motto of Professional Protection & Investigation. The company holds the pride of being a fully-licensed security service organization. They have the right license to offer this service obtained from the Texas Department of Public Safety Private Security Bureau. As the company was established and managed by a couple of former police officers, their experience and expertise helps the organization to serve their customers better.

