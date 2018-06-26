Prevent Damage and Restore the Smoothness of Hair with the LUMINAGE Collection from Kerluxe

Target recovery and rejuvenation with the LUMINAGE collection from Kerluxe. Each product is designed to protect and treat damaged hair.

[Erlenbach, 26/06/2018] – Kerluxe, a premium haircare brand, offers a range of high-quality hair products from their LUMINAGE collection that targets ageing and promotes rejuvenation. Each product from the collection is designed to protect and treat damaged hair.

The LUMINAGE Collection

LUMINAGE is a collection of hair products designed to target time resistance while promoting recovery and rejuvenation. Products contain ingredients that reconstruct, fortify and shield the hair and scalp.

The LUMINAGE collection includes:

• LUMINAGE – Shampoo

A reparative product formulated to combat the effects of ageing and dullness of hair. Contains powerful active ingredients such as Marine Collagen, Phytoceramides, and Hyaluronic Acid that shield the hair from further damage.

• LUMINAGE – Conditioner

This product is a strengthening and anti-ageing conditioner that reverses the signs of damage on lifeless, brittle hair. The conditioner should be applied to damp hair after rinsing LUMINAGE shampoo. It prevents colour fade, restores elasticity, binds hair cuticles and maintains hydration from scalp to tip.

• LUMINAGE – Hair Mask

The mask transforms the look and feel of hair by reviving volume and shine even after intense chemical treatments. It gives the hair unparalleled protection, leaving hair with enviable luminosity and vitality.

• LUMINAGE – Hair Filling Treatment

This hair filling treatment transforms brittle, lacklustre strands into glossy, smooth and voluminous locks. Simply spritz the product from the scalp to the ends of the hair before styling to hydrate the cuticles, lock in moisture, fortify the hair and rebalance the pH of the scalp.

Kerluxe provides free delivery for their products. The standard delivery transit time for Europe is 5 to 7 days. For international deliveries, expect the package to arrive within 7 to 14 days. For clients who want express shipping, get in touch with Kerluxe today.

About Kerluxe

Kerluxe was born from the heritage and science of Swiss skincare. The company believes that hair and scalp deserve the same intensive care and treatment as the skin. Each product is developed to help achieve smoother, healthier hair.

For more information about Kerluxe and other product enquiries, visit their website at https://kerluxe.com.