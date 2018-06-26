Smart Coating Market – Worldwide Growing Industry | Trends | Utilization | Opportunities | Judgment | Inquiry Foreknowledge to 2022

Smart Coating Market

Smart Coating Market Overview:

Global Smart Coating is a covering composed of wide range of macromolecules that respond to a small change in the environment. It has excellent cleansing, corrosion resistance and self-dimming properties. Due to these features, they are used in biotechnology and medicine, electrical & electronics, automotive, drug delivery systems, and others. The market has driven by the growing replacement of synthetic products to smart coating in electrical & electronics and automotive industries. These factors have led the major manufacturers and investors to adopt advanced coatings in end-use industries. Anti-corrosion, self-healing and anti-microbial features are the major trends and factors promoting the market positively.

Global Smart Coatings refer to films or layers made up of coating materials that possess certain pre-defined characteristics and exhibit certain properties on reacting to external environment such as light or electric current. The Smart coating is being developed to have the inherent ability to detect the chemical changes associated with the onset of corrosion and respond autonomously to indicate it and control it. The multi-functionality of the coating is based on microencapsulation technology specifically designed for corrosion control applications.

Smart Coating Market Insight:

Global Smart Coatings refer to films or layers made up of coating materials that possess certain pre-defined characteristics and exhibit certain properties on reacting to external environment such as light or electric current.

Global Smart Coatings Market is majorly driven by the increase in the demand of self-cleaning coatings and self-healing coatings from the smartphone and other handheld device manufacturers. The use of novel materials such as Meta materials for use as smart coatings is also fuelling the growth of the market. The increasing demand from end use industries such as electronics, healthcare and automobiles is further fuelling the growth of this market. These coatings are weather-proof and are used by industrial and domestic end users. The ability of smart coatings to reduce the overall weight of aircraft further enhances the growth of the market.

Global Smart Coatings are a functionally gradient coating system designed to provide high temperature corrosion protection over a wide range of operating conditions. Nearly all metals and their alloys are subject to corrosion that causes them to lose their structural integrity or other critical functionality. Corrosion is a costly problem for military operations and civil industries. Localized corrosion can cause catastrophic failures in pipes and tubing. One way of preventing these failures is with a coating that can detect and heal localized corrosion. Hence a multifunctional smart coating is developed for the autonomous control of corrosion. PH and other electrochemical changes are often associated with localized corrosion, so it is expected that materials that are pH or otherwise electrochemically responsive can be used to detect and control corrosion.

Smart Coating Market Key Players:

The key players of global smart coating market are DuPont (U.S.), 3M Company (U.S.), PPG Industries, Inc. (U.S.), BASF SE(Germany), Eastman Chemical co. (U.S.), Nippon Steel Trading Co., Ltd. (Japan), AnCatt, Inc. (U.S.), Nanoshell (U.K.), Frontiers Inc. (U.S.) and others.

Smart Coating Market Competitive Landscape:

Global Smart Coating Market has observed a significant growth and their demand is increasing in the major industries. The major players in the market have adopted responsive coatings in order to impart the anti-microbial, corrosion resistance and cleansing properties to the product. 3M Akzo Nobel N.V., Ancatt Inc., Autonomic Materials, Inc, Axalta Coating Systems, LLC, BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, Dow Corning Corporation, DuPont, and PPG Industries, Inc are the major players functioning in the market. These companies are focusing on creating new strategies, development, mergers and acquisitions in cementing their positions in the smart coating market. Moreover, the key trends and factors witnessed in the market are growing replacement of synthetic materials by responsive coatings in order to impart the responsive and stimulus nature to the product.

Study Objectives of Smart Coating Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 5 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global Smart Coating market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

To Analyse the Global Smart coating market based on various factors such as supply chain analysis, and Porter’s five force analysis

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regions and their respective key countries

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

To provide country level analysis of the market for segments by product, function, application and region

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analysing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyse competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global Smart Coating Market

Smart Coating Market Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Scope of the Study

2.1.1 Definition

2.1.2 Research Objective

2.1.3 Assumptions

2.1.4 Limitations

2.2 Research Process

2.2.1 Primary Research

2.2.2 Secondary Research

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Forecast Model

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Market Drivers

3.2 Market Inhibitors

3.3 Supply/Value Chain Analysis

3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4 Global Smart Coating Market, By Product

4.1 Single-Layer

4.2 Multilayer

5 Global Smart Coating Market, By Application

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Automotive

5.3 Aerospace & Defence

5.4 Construction

5.5 Electronics

5.6 Healthcare

5.7 Others

Smart Coating Market Table of Content to be Continue…………,

