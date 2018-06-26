Unisecure Data Centers has expanded with SSD Dedicated Server Plans.

Unisecure Data Centers offering Best dedicated Server hosting with revolutionary new solid state drive (SSD) disks installed with high core count CPUs.

Conshohocken, US, 26th June 2018 | Unisecure Data Centers provide next generation solutions for Web hosting solutions that include Cloud hosting servers, VPS server hosting which are now expanded with solid State drive (SSD) at affordable price to provide unmatched performance 24×7 round the clock.

Why to Choose Unisecure Data Centers?

Unisecure is a prime web-hosting services with rich experience in performance driven SSD hosting and featuring selection of enhanced SSD servers to choose from, designed as per your critical mission, rich content website’s along with good accessibility and remarkable performance. Unisecure SSD servers provides disk access times and input/output rate which is unattainable if compared to traditional SATA HDD’s.

“We uses only the latest technologies for dedicated servers . Our SSD Dedicated Servers are perfect for resource hungry applications, said Management,Unisecure LLC

Unisecure Plans Include:

1. Stability

2. Fast Speed

3. Energy-Efficiency

4. Disk Fragmentation

5. 24×7 technical Support

6. Software Installation

7. Branded Hardware

8. Highly Portable

9. Highly Reliability and Security

SSD Solid State Drive and Powerful core CPU’s Dedicated Servers are now available with Unisecure Data Centers.

About Unisecure

Unisuecre Data Centers is one of the leading Web Hosting service providers in US. Unisecure data centers guarantee 99.995% uptime, high-density redundant power, flexible configurations, carrier-neutral facilities, and 24x7x365 customer support. We have 5 data centers among which 2 are located in Philadelphia and Conshohocken, U.S embed with Information Security Management System (ISMS) to examine risks and develop better processes for security our data centers are most secure and reliable. Our data centers offer services from cloud hosting services, co-location services, and Linux dedicated server hosting in US to the firewall and advanced backup solutions. We have 50000+ customers over 17 countries including brands such as Canon, DHL, HP, Microsoft, Pepsi, Mc Donalds and much more.

For more information about their services, visit www.unisecure.com

Media Contact:

Jennifer Thomas

+1 347 960 6628