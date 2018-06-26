Wind Tower 2018 Market Size, Share and Emerging Technologies | Leading Key Players Update and Segmentation by Forecast to 2023

The market for wind towers, which forms a major part of a wind turbine system both cost wise and size wise, is directly related to the market for wind turbines. The shift towards clean renewable energy is the main driver for the wind energy market, and therefore the turbine tower market. The global wind tower market is expected to reach more than USD 26 Billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 7.45%.

In 2016, Siemens has announced the commercial launch of a concrete wind turbine tower technology that places turbines in stronger winds, at higher altitudes, which results in more potential energy production and increased project revenue for customers. This technology is part of an ongoing commitment to use innovation to expand wind power in the United States and around the globe.

The growth in wind energy is due to the increasing demand for clean and reliable energy to reduce the global carbon emissions and to maintain ecological balance, by generating electricity through renewable resources. However, high initial capital cost of projects, with high maintenance cost and logistics issues, can hinder the wind tower market.