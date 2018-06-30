Skin care tips to follow for a healthy skin

No matter what you do to take care of your skin, you may face certain problems those are common. Below are some tips that you can follow to take care of your skin .

Drink fluids:

Water is the best thing that comes to our mind when we are thirsty, but other than that water also helps us in getting rid of toxic and waste that gathers in our body. So keep your body hydrated and cool with fluids like coconut water, green tea, fruit juices, buttermilk or just water, consuming these will also help detoxify the skin and keep the skin soft.

Food Intake:

If you are a non-vegetarian, reduce the intake of non-veg as it’s hard to digest and in the process of digestion it will raise body temperature that can result in pimples, you need to increase the intake of high water content in your diet such as watermelon, cucumber and oranges these will give you energy to anti-oxidants. Stop consuming too much oily snacks and salty food.

Sunscreen:

Generally, it is seen that people do not apply sunscreen as much as the body requires, we would suggest applying and re-applying sunscreen when needed this will not only prevent your skin from darkening but will also help in protecting your skin from harsh UV rays.

Scrubbing:

Scrubbing is the best option available to get a glowing skin and get rid of dead skin that gets accumulated on different body parts.

Cleansing:

Cleansing your skin with a good quality cleanser two to three times a day will help you keep your skin healthy and moisturized; you can also use a homemade cleanser like a mixture of yogurt and honey or aloe Vera gel.

Moisturize:

Moisturize your skin daily, opt for water-based moisturizer rather than oil-based, this will keep your skin soft and smooth.

Steaming:

Steam therapy helps in removing the accumulated dirt from the skin and makes it clearer and softer. You can opt for one steam session every week.

Toning:

Toning your skin regularly keeps your skin PH level well balanced, removes dirt, toxins and refreshes your skin. You can use a mix of glycerin and rose water a perfect natural skin toner.

Exercise:

Regular exercise improves your body blood circulation and promotes blood supply that gives the skin a natural and healthy glow. So it is suggested to exercise daily it will help you to get rid of the toxins and gives you glowing skin. Morning yoga or walk best suggested exercises.

The above mentioned simple tips for glowing skin will help you fighting will all skin related problems.