Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market Research Report – Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2018 – 2024

Autoclaved aerated concrete, also known as aircrete, is a green precast building material. It is an ultra-light concrete masonry product and is extensively used in residential, commercial and industrial constructions worldwide. The global autoclaved aerated concrete report gives an overview of key market forces propelling and restraining the market growth. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe. The report intends to provide market intelligence that helps decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Furthermore, the report helps to identify and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global autoclaved aerated concrete market.

The global autoclaved aerated concrete market has gained sustainable growth owing to increasing emphasis on green buildings. Autoclaved aerated concrete is preferred widely for the construction of green buildings due to its seismic resistant, and lightweight material properties. This concrete is made up of recyclable material and hence, does not have any detrimental effects on the environment. Furthermore, the overall market is also being propelled by the swiftly increasing demand from emerging countries such as India and China. In Addition to this, improving infrastructure and growing expenditure on construction projects are some of the major factors responsible for this growth. However, the global autoclaved aerated concrete market is hampered by high initial production cost of the concrete and severe regulatory guidelines for its production.

The report analyses the global autoclaved aerated concrete market based on product, end user, and geography. Based on the product, the global autoclaved aerated concretes market is segmented into the block, lintel, panel, tile, and others. Among all products, the blocks accounted for the largest share of the autoclaved aerated concrete market. This segment has shown significant growth owing to their popularity in the construction industry worldwide. The blocks serve as a commodity material, satisfying requirements of social, industrial and commercial sectors for profitable, flexible and fast construction solution. During the forecast period, panels will also prevail as a remunerative product in the market, with demand chiefly driven by their robust adoption for use in the load-bearing constructions. Furthermore, based on the end user, this market is segmented into residential, commercial and industrial.

Key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Europe is estimated to account for the largest share, followed by Asia-Pacific and North America. Factors such as the presence of autoclaved aerated concrete blocks manufacturers in countries such as Poland, the UK, and Germany are fuelling the growth in Europe. In addition to this, growing emphasis on constructing soundproof buildings will boost the adoption of autoclaved aerated concrete during the projected period. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to rising energy consumption, development of commercial sector and benefits of green buildings. Emerging economies such as China and India are consuming a high volume of autoclaved aerated concrete products, primarily due to the immense rise in population and the resultant rise in the number of building construction ventures. Furthermore, China is projected to grow at a lucrative growth rate over the estimated period.

Global Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market Is Led By Key Companies: Acico Group, AERCON AAC, AKG Gazbeton, Brickwell, Buildmate, Eastland Building Materials Co., Ltd., H+H International, Schlamann KG, SOLBET, The Xella Group and UAL Industries Ltd

