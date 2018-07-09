Diameter Signaling Market – Challenges, Key Vendors, Drivers, Trends and Segments by Forecast to 2023

Market Scenario:

With rapidly transforming technology, the network and speed of data transmission are transforming to IP. The world is witnessing a heavy traffic of data, not only due to the robust impact of smart devices and applications, but also due to the increase in adoption of Voice-over-LTE (VoLTE) and Voice-over-Wi-Fi (VoWiFi) technologies. This tremendous growth in the field signaling traffic needs to be reviewed to strengthen the network. In the light of these factors, there is a growing need to develop new signaling infrastructure to counter the challenges such as scalability and maintenance, flexibility of network, security, interconnect and protocol interworking & transparency.

With the increase in the number of mobile users across the globe and rise in disposable income, and the utilization of smartphones is increasing, the network service providers are transforming existing platform to LTE which gives opportunity to the users to avail various applications. Change in the selection pattern of global subscribers is also propelling the LTE diameter signaling growth worldwide. Furthermore, as the number of smart devices combined with applications are surging, recognizing the signaling process and their impact is becoming very vital.

However, roaming complexity is considered as one of the major challenges for the diameter signaling market. The roaming complexity is classified as 4G roaming, 3G, 2G to 4G and vice versa, Wi-Fi roaming, and international roaming. It has become difficult for the service providers to facilitate and back the global VoLTE as it is reckoned on different parameters such as country, region, and communication device.

Additionally, Diameter routing agent (DRA) is a core component of LTE and VoLTE. It signifies the season binding application in IP-CAN sessions for a Policy and Charging Rules Function (PCRF) servers. Diameter routing agent was developed to manage and coordinate multiple sessions in VoLTE in real time in order to control the LTE and IMS services. Also, Diameter Routing Agent is a device ith all functions of Relay Agents and some of the functions of DRA is acts as a load balancer, sending messages to specific node depending on different criteria such as IMSI, User-Name, and Origin-Host Identity and many more. In the light of these factors, DRA is expected to gain huge popularity in diameter signaling market over the forecast period.

The global Diameter Signaling Market is expected to reach approximately over USD 11 Billion by 2023 growing at a 44.19% CAGR over the forecast period 2017-2023.

Major Key Players:

Oracle Corporation (U.S),

F5 Networks, Inc. (U.S),

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd (China),

Ericsson AB (Sweden),

Sonus (U.S.),

Mitel Networks Corporation (Canada)

Key Findings:

By type, the diameter routing agent (DRA) segment, is expected to be a prominent segment, and is expected to reach USD 7,045 million by 2023

By application type, policy segment is expected to be the fastest growing in diameter signaling market by the end of the year 2023

Geographically, Asia Pacific region has been projected to hold the largest market share in global diameter signaling market followed by North America region, while Europe ranks third in the diameter signaling market

Segmentation:

The diameter signaling market is differentiated by type and application.

By type, the diameter signaling market is sub-segmented as Diameter Routing Agent (DRA), Diameter Edge Agent (DEA), Diameter agent (DA), Diameter interworking function (IWF), and Others.

By Application, the diameter signaling is segmented into LTE Broadcast, Policy, Mobility, and Voice over LTE (VoLTE)

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the Diameter Signaling is segmented into four different regions namely North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World.

Asia Pacific is presumed to be the dominating region in Diameter Signaling market. The Asia Pacific market is sub-divided into China, India, Japan, Indonesia, South Korea, and Rest of Asia. Increase in adoption rate for 4G enabled smart devices are expected to drive the market. North America is expected to be a growing region in the Diameter Signaling market. The U.S., Canada, and Mexico are the prominent countries in the region. Advance technological infrastructure, presence of global players, and powerful telecommunication industry are driving factors supporting the market of diameter signaling in the region.

Target Audience:

Storage providers

Network equipment providers

Telecom operators

Research firms

Electronic industry

Government Agencies

Military and defense

Aerospace industry

