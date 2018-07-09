Global Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles Market Research Report – 2018

Description :

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles or Fuel Cell Vehicles is a type of vehicle which uses a fuel cell to power its on-board electric motor. Fuel cells in vehicles create electricity to power an electric motor, generally using oxygen from the air and compressed hydrogen. They are more efficient than conventional internal combustion engine vehicles and produce no harmful tailpipe exhaust—they emit water vapor and warm air.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Due to the limitation of technology and raw material cost, development of fuel cell electric vehicle was slow in the first decade in 21 Century. Recently, many automotive manufacturers start to joint together to develop the technology of fuel cell electric vehicle. So far, there are three big global car companies which can offer mass production fuel cell electric vehicle. They are Hyundai, Toyota and Honda.

In 2015, the global production of fuel cell vehicle was only 1010 units In future, as the technology develops, more and more manufacturers will realize the mass production. We predict that the global production of fuel cell vehicle will reach about 384000 units in 2021.

In China there are only 10 be product by SAIC in 2015. There are some of player liked Yutong, Foton in China planned to development their product.

Currently, there are only Korea and Japan can mass production of fuel cell electric vehicles. In 2014, the manufacture Hyundai in Korea first mass production the fuel cell electric vehicles.

Environment protecting policies all over the world will be stricter in the vehicle emissions in future. These policies will offer a promotion to the popularization of fuel cell electric vehicle, especially the developed countries. In 2021 the consumption in the USA and Europe will occupy more than 50% of the world consumption.

To grab more market, companies have to expand their technology, capital investment. As the technology is grasped in a few companies, it is hard for the small and medium size companies to enter the market. It can be concluded that fuel cell electric vehicle market will be a high-concentrated in a period of time.

The worldwide market for Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Honda

Hyundai

Toyota Mirai

SAIC

Yutong

Foton

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

For Public lease

For Sales

