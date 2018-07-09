Hemifacial Spasm Treatment Market Set to Witness an Uptick during 2026

Hemifacial spasm is a neuromuscular disorder that causes the involuntary contraction of the muscles around the mouth and eyelid. Hemifacial spasm is caused by injury or irritation of the seventh cranial nerve controlling the muscle movements of face. Hemifacial spasm usually affects one side of the face, and it may spread gradually upward or downward on the face. Common symptoms of hemifacial spasm include intermittent twitching of eyelid muscles, which in severe condition leads to the forced closure of the eyelid. Hemifacial spasm affects both men and women. It most commonly observed in women aged 40 years and above. Treatment for hemifacial spasm includes the use of anticonvulsant drugs and muscle relaxants. Surgical treatment is opted for when the use of medications does not improve symptoms.

The global hemifacial spasm treatment market is projected to primarily be driven by the rise in incidence rates of the disorder, especially in Asian countries. In the U.S., it affects eight people per 1,00,000 of the population. Rapidly increasing elderly population in the U.S., Germany, the U.K., France, and Japan is likely to drive the expansion of hemifacial spasm treatment market during the forecast period. Moreover, easy availability of diagnostics tools such as MRI scans for the detection of tumors and aneurysms causing nerve contraction, availability of electromyograms, and nerve velocity conduction study are estimated to propel demand for hemifacial spasm treatment market during the forecast period.

The global hemifacial spasm treatment market can be segmented based on drug class, distribution channel, and geography. In terms of drugs class, the global market can be classified into anticonvulsants drugs, skeletal muscle relaxants, and botulinum toxin therapeutics. The anticonvusants drugs segment is projected to hold a leading share in the global hemifacial spasm treatment market owing to increased usage of anticonvulsants drugs as the first line of treatment for hemifacial spasms. Anticonvulsant drugs are a group of medicines that are used to normalize nerve impulses. They travel along the nerve cells, thereby preventing or treating seizures. The anticonvulsants segment is projected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. It is estimated to gain market share by the end of 2025. Currently, carbamazepine (Tegretol) and clonazepam (Klonopin) are the most commonly used drugs for the treatment of hemifacial spasms. Botulinum toxin therapy is used as the second line of treatment when treatment with anticonvulsant drugs does not improve the symptoms of hemifacial spasms. In botulinum toxin therapy, small amounts of botox are injected into the face near the muscle that is causing twitching. In terms of distribution channel, the global hemifacial spasm treatment market can be categorized into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and online pharmacy store.

Based on geography, the global hemifacial spasm treatment market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to hold a dominant share of the global hemifacial spasm treatment market owing to easy availability of anticonvulsants drugs, rapidly growing elderly population, and well-established health care facilities in the region. Europe is projected to constitute a leading share of the global hemifacial spasm treatment market by the end of 2026. The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period owing to rapidly changing health care infrastructure in the region and easy availability of drugs.

The global market is highly consolidated with a very few manufacturers holding a key share. The key players operating in the global hemifacial spasm treatment market include Pfizer Inc., Mylan N.V., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Novartis AG, Allergan plc., Piramal Critical Care, Inc., Apotex Inc., Shire Plc, and Validus Pharmaceuticals LLC.

