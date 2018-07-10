Artist Aloud announces its maiden artiste tour – Sufi Acoustica featuring Tochi Raina and Band of Bandagi

Artist Aloud, a platform by Hungama that supports and promotes independent music, announced its first-ever artiste tour – ‘Sufi Acoustica’ featuring Tochi Raina and Band of Bandagi. Organized in association with Hard Rock Cafe, the tour is also the maiden tour of Tochi Raina and Band of Bandagi. The three city tour will see the artistes perform at Hard Rock Cafe in Gurugram, Bangalore and Pune on 12th, 13th & 19th July 2018.

Sufi Acoustica is a unique tour that imbibes the essence of Sufism and aims to bring out the emotion of oneness with the Almighty. Emphasizing on seeking peace and solace, the tour will see soulful performances by Tochi Raina and Band of Bandagi – a dream woven by Tochi Raina along with his brother and co-composer Neeru Rawal that aims at giving true Indian music a contemporary touch in order to appeal to today’s youth.

Featuring a divine mixture of poignant poems and music, Sufi Acoustica will mesmerize the audience with poetry from legends such as Amir Khusrau, Baba Bulleh Shah, Baba Farid and Rumi to contemporary poets like Dr. Devendra Kafir, Dr. Moussam Azmi and Vinay Kochchar. Taking inspiration from various genres such as Sufi, Folk, Jazz and Rock, Band of Bandagi and Tochi Raina will enthrall the audience with their melodious renditions and compositions.

Talking about Artist Aloud’s maiden tour, Soumini Sridhara Paul, Vice President, Artist Aloud, Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. said, “Through Artist Aloud’s tours we intend to offer our audience a chance to witness their favourite independent artistes live at a concert. This will also help us engage with them better and get them to see independent music in a new light. Our maiden tour, Sufi Acoustica brings together the magic of music and the mystery of Sufi poetry. We are elated to have Tochi Raina and Band of Bandagi with us for this tour – two names that are impossible to miss when talking about Sufi music in India.”

Tochi Raina said, “Music transcends language, race, creed and people. Music opens its arm for everyone and embraces them with its magical touch. I am really glad that Artist Aloud and Hard Rock Cafe have given me this opportunity to reach out to my audience through live music and make them see the beauty of Sufi music.”

To purchase tickets for Sufi Acoustica Tour featuring Tochi Raina and Band of Bandagi log on to www.bookmyshow.com