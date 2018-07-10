Global Sodium Lauroyl Sarcosinate Market estimated to reach US$ 250 Mn by 2026

The global sodium lauroyl sarcosinate market was valued at US$ 163.8 Mn in 2017 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of over 4.7% from 2018 to 2026, according to a new report by Transparency Market Research (TMR) titled ‘Sodium Lauroyl Sarcosinate Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2017–2026.’ Sodium lauroyl sarcosinate also has the highest concentration of use, with maximum use concentrations (up to 15%) in rinse-off products. It is also approved for usage in polymers such as vinylidene chloride copolymer coatings at 0.35% level. Sodium lauroyl sarcosinate is also approved for use in adhesives without any restrictions. Sodium lauroyl sarcosinate is mild to the skin and the eyes. On application, it forms a protective layer on the skin. This helps more in the reduction of irritation and moisture loss compared to other surfactants.

Request Sample @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=42884

Increasing Demand for Sulfur-free Surfactants in Cosmetic and Personal Care Products projected to augment the Skin Care Segment

Based on end-user industry, the sodium lauroyl sarcosinate market can be classified into hair care, skin care, household, institutional & industrial (I&I) products, and others. The skin care segment accounted more than 42% share of the sodium lauroyl sarcosinate market in 2017 and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. The segment is anticipated to expand at a significant pace in the near future, primarily due to rise in the demand for luxury products such as bubble baths, body wash, aerosol shampoos, and syndet soap bars.

Request Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=42884

Growth of the Personal Care Industry, especially the Cosmetics Industry in Asia Pacific, to drive the Sodium Lauroyl Sarcosinate Market in the Region

In terms of region, the global sodium lauroyl sarcosinate market can be divided into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Europe held a leading share of more than 33% in the global sodium lauroyl sarcosinate market in 2017. A large number of small-scale and large-scale manufacturers and suppliers of sodium lauroyl sarcosinate operate in the Europe market. Furthermore, most manufacturers have production and distribution bases in different regions across the globe. Asia Pacific accounts for more than 50% of the global population. Hence, the sodium lauroyl sarcosinate market in the region is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace in the near future. Companies such as Croda International Plc., Clariant, Innospec, Jarchem, and Stephan Company are expanding their production facilities and targeting the markets in Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America in order to gain market share.

Request Customization @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=42884

Sodium Lauroyl Sarcosinate Market dominated by a Few Major Players focused on the Oil & Gas Industry

Key players operating in the global sodium lauroyl sarcosinate market are Galaxy Surfactants Ltd., Innospec Inc., Clariant Ltd., Stephan Company, Croda International Plc, Jarchem Industries Inc., Schill + Seilacher GmbH, and Shanghai Oli Enterprises Co., Ltd.