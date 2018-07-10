KidZania India bags 2 more awards this year!

KidZania, the Global Edutainment Theme Park, was awarded the ‘Best Edutainment Concept’ at the World Education Congress 2018 & also won an award for ‘Experiential & Brand Experiences’ at Times Network National Awards for Marketing Excellence. These awards are testimony to the fact that apart from being loved across by parents and kids, KidZania has also been lauded by the industry.

World Education Congress (WEC) 2018, in its 7th edition witnessed a gathering of representatives of relevant educational institutions, government education authorities from various countries from MENA and South East Asia, and companies from the education and technology sectors, in which its participants discussed evolving trends in education.

The Times Network National Awards for Marketing Excellence, in their fourth year of operations, brought together the crème-de-la-crème of marketing, branding and advertising professionals. The Awards honored the best industry professionals who have made outstanding contributions to the industry.

Earlier this year, KidZania India bagged the “Best Edutainment Program” Award at the Indian Education Awards by Franchise India. In April they were awarded “Best Edutainment Platform” at the India Education Awards. Upholding their winning streak, they were also honoured with “Excellence in Edutainment” at the Midday Excellence in Education awards and with “India’s Best Kids Edutainment Platform of the Year” at the India Education Excellence Awards.

Speaking on the joyous occasion, Mr. Tarandeep Singh Sekhon, Marketing Director, KidZania India said:

“These awards are testament of the efforts by our company to offer the best learning and entertainment experience; and encourage us to continue to help kids to ‘Get Ready for A Better World’. A big thank you to all our visitors, collaborators and everyone who made these awards possible. These accolades motivate us to do much better, thus making KidZania the ultimate place where Education and Entertainment meet.”

Apart from this, the Global Director of Education for KidZania, Dr. Ger Graus OBE was also presented the Leadership Award at World Education Congress 2018 in recognition of his work in the field of Education.

While talking about the award, Dr. Ger Graus said, “It is honour to receive this award. I have always laid emphasis on teaching professions and careers to children at an early age. KidZania is the perfect platform to help foster children’s thought into the minds of parents, teachers and children. It is delightful to be appreciated for something close to my heart.”

Being a global brand, KidZania has its parks spread across the world; each one of them is unique in their own way. Hence, it is a matter of pride for KidZania India to have won these awards.