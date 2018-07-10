Main Parameters and Adjustment of Perforated Seamless Steel Pipe

The main parameters of perforated seamless steel pipe hole adjustment are: roll distance, guide plate (guide plate, guide roller) distance, ellipticity, feed angle, rolling angle, head diameter, head front reduction ratio, roll and guide speed Wait.

(1) Roll distance refers to the shortest distance between the left and right or upper and lower roll throats. The roll distance is usually determined by the diameter of the blank and the total reduction, which is the most important adjustment parameter.

(2) The guide (guide, guide roller) distance is the shortest distance at the root of the upper and lower guides (guides, guide rollers). The guide plates (guide plates, guide rollers) play a lateral limiting and guiding effect on the deformation of the perforations. The distance between the guide (guide, guide roller) directly affects the change in ellipticity.

(3) Ellipticity is the ratio of the distance between the guide (guide, guide roller) and the distance between the rolls. Indicates the degree of ellipse after the hole shape is adjusted. Adjusting the ellipticity to maintain a certain elliptical shape of the section of the rolled piece, the degree of lateral deformation of the rolled piece can be changed, the circumference of the section can be controlled, and the diameter expansion and equal-diameter rolling can be realized. Excessive ellipticity increases lateral deformation and is detrimental to product quality.

(4) The rolling angle is the angle between the axis of the Φ roll and the projection of the rolling line on the horizontal plane. The roll angle of the barrel roll is generally less than 5°. The rolling angle of the tapered roller punching machine of the Φ250 mm precision rolling mill unit is 10°-15°. The degree of “tapering” of the rolls is related to the size of the rolling angle. The larger the rolling angle, the larger the change of the diameter of the seamless steel pipe from the small end (biting end) to the big end (throwing end), and the circumferential speed of the roll surface and the speed increase along the rolling line are also increased. On the one hand, the increase of the velocity along the direction of the rolling line is advantageous for increasing the deformation speed and strengthening the deformation of the metal; on the other hand, the increasing circumferential speed of the roller surface has an increased influence on the torsion of the rolled product. These two factors should be considered in the design of the roll type. At the same time, too large rolling angles will increase the difficulty of equipment design.

(5) The feed angle is the angle between the roll axis and the rolling line projected on the vertical plane. The feeding angle of the tapered roller punching machine of Φ250 mm precision rolling seamless steel pipe unit is 5°~12°. The larger the feed angle, the greater the component of the roll speed in the forward direction, that is, the faster the seamless steel pipe advances, but the larger the pitch of the cross-rolling extension, the larger the punch load.

(6) The diameter of the plug is related to the inner diameter of the perforated capillary. In general, the larger the diameter of the plug, the larger the inner diameter of the perforated seamless steel pipe.

(7) The guide speed guides the longitudinal linear velocity of the working face of the disc. The active rotary guide has a longitudinal line speed of the working surface which is greater than the longitudinal advancement speed of the rolling stock, so that longitudinal rolling friction is applied to the rolling stock to enhance the longitudinal flow of the metal. The guide disc speed is generally controlled at 1.5 to 3.0 times the rolling speed.

(8) The top front reduction ratio refers to the diameter reduction ratio of the blank at the front end (nose) of the plug, expressed as a percentage. Top front reduction ratio = (blank diameter – roll distance of the tip end cross section) / The larger the blank diameter before the top diameter reduction, the greater the unevenness of the metal deformation, resulting in the central portion of the seamless steel tube blank during the rotation process The shear stress and tensile stress of the intermediate exchange increase, which tends to promote the formation of the cavity and cause the internal fracture defect. The smaller the top front reduction ratio, the more difficult it is for the seamless steel tube blank to bite (especially the second bite). Therefore, the principle of process adjustment is that under the condition of ensuring biting, the lower the pre-topping reduction rate is, the better, the usually used topping reduction rate is 4% to 7%.

(9) Theoretically, the perforation speed generally refers to the longitudinal velocity of the roll surface at the exit of the capillary, but the actual perforation speed is lower than the theoretically calculated longitudinal velocity of the roll surface due to the influence of metal slip. However, the metal slip of the conical piercing machine is smaller than that of the barrel perforating machine, so the actual perforated seamless steel pipe has a relatively high speed, and thus the perforated seamless steel pipe is also high in efficiency.