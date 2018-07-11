Biodiesel Market Size, Share, Trends, Outlook, Growth Factors, Global Key Players, Key Opportunities and Forecast 2023

Market Overview:-
Biodiesel, which is produced from waste products and releases less carbon dioxide than conventional gasoline, is considered a cleaner alternative to fossil fuel. The use of higher blends of biodiesel is encouraged for a lot of reasons. It’s good for air quality, and it adds lubricity to their fuel. Ultra-low sulfur diesel is actually a fairly dry fuel, and this can help with that. But a big reason to use higher blends of biodiesel is that it adds value to one of the largest crops grown— soybeans.
Total U.S. production of biodiesel was approximately 1.9 billion gallons in 2016 with ample feedstock and production capacity to produce more. Another 1 billion gallons of biomass-based diesel was imported in 2016. EPA proposed volumes of 2.1 billion gallons (including imports) of biomass-based diesel for 2019—well below the actual capacity of the biodiesel industry to produce fuels here in the United States. In comments submitted to EPA on the proposed volumes, ASA advocated for a level of at least 2.5 billion gallons for 2019. The subsequent NODA contemplates rolling back biomass-based diesel levels below the already insufficient 2.1 billion gallon level.
Biodiesel Market – Segmentation
The Biodiesel Market can be segmented in to 3 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;
Segmentation By Types : Comprises Methanol, Bio-hydrogen and Cellulosic ethanol and others.
Segmentation By Application : Comprises Off Grid Electricity Supply & Transportation and others.
Segmentation By Regions : Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.
Biodiesel Market – Key Players
Biodiesel market in is well established. Several large and small players having international presence adorn the market of Biodiesel. The market is expected to witness fierce competition during the forecast period. Well established players incorporate acquisition, collaboration, partnership, expansion, product launch in order to gain competitive advantage in this market and to maintain their market position. The Key players operating in this market emphasis upon the product innovation and new manufacturing processes which in turn is anticipated to fuel the already intensified competition during the forecast period. Biodiesel market demonstrates high growth prospect which is turn is attracting several new entrants to the market which is apparently anticipated to intensify the market competition.
Profiled in MRFR Analysis some of the leading market players at the forefront of completion in the Biodiesel market primarily include Enerkem among few, INEOS New Planet BioEnergy, Canergy LLC, Abengoa bioenergy, Amyris, and Poet-DSM Advanced Biofuels LLC.
Study Objectives of Biodiesel
- To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 10 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Biodiesel market
- To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth
- To Analyze the Biodiesel market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, Porters five force analysis.
- To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to six main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa
- To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective
- To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by Type, by Application by and by region as well as its sub segments
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
Biodiesel Market – Regional Analysis
North America is expected to dominate the biodiesel market mainly due to the favorable government regulations. The integration of biofuels is expected to increase in the North American region providing the market with scope for further growth. Europe and Asia-Pacific are the other major regions for the Biodiesel market due to boost in the manufacturing sector in these regions.