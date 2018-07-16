Carbon Capture and Storage Market Size, Business Opportunities, Growth Rate and Analysis Report by Forecast 2023

The (CCS) market is projected to rise at a CAGR of more than ~8.0% during the forecast period. The main reason behind the growth is the serious concern about the rising CO2 emission and the growing energy demands, among the government and societies, which ultimately drives the carbon capture and storage market.

The CCS market is further segmented on the basis of technology as pre combustion, post combustion and oxy fuel combustion, on the basis of applications as EOR, agriculture, and industrial, on the basis of end-use as iron steel, oil and gas, chemical and others and on the basis of regions as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) is an emission reduction process, which is intended to prevent large amounts of carbon dioxide being released into the environment. The technology involves collection, transportation and injection of the carbon di oxide so that it would not escape in the atmosphere. The process involves three main steps and technologies such as capture, which includes separation of CO2 from gases produced from different procedures. Secondly, it involves transport, which is transportation of the captured CO2 to a suitable site for storage with the help of pipeline, trucks, and ships. The last step is storage, which involves injection of CO2 into underground rock formation, deep wells, and depleted reservoirs. These are the best storage options for storing huge amounts of CO2 for many years.