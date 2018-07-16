Jelly Powder Market Assessment Reveals Lucrative Opportunities during the Forecast Period 2017 – 2025

Jelly powder is widely used for making delicious jellies at home. Jellies are made by mixing the jelly powder in boiling water and let it set up. Jelly powder is available in the market in abundance as the powder which can be turned into jellies just mixing in boiling water and let it cool down. Jelly powder market is quiet big and a number of brands are in strong competition for leading the jelly powder market sector. Jellies are majorly manufactured in the Asia-Pacific regions like China, India, and Singapore. Jellies are mostly consumed by small children worldwide, but majorly in Asia-Pacific regions. Jelly is good for health as it is loaded with amino acids, low calorie, and vitamin B.

Jelly Powder Market: Drivers and Trends

The jelly powder is one of the most loved desserts by the consumers in the market, and to keep the interest of the jelly consumer’s intact, manufacturers are brainstorming at their best to produce reliable, more attractive and improved quality products. This market is driven by the interest of consumers in eating jellies as their favorite dessert which is done by the manufacturer by various products like different shaped jellies in the form of candies and jelly powder reduces the effort of making jellies at home and jellies according to consumers choice are some of the factors which is driving the global jelly powder market.

Latest trends in the jelly powder market are different shapes of candies which are mostly consumed by children and has attracted lots of consumer towards the jelly market. Nowadays jellies are consumer’s favorite choice after the launch of products like Alpenliebe Just jelly having shapes like bear and round, and flavors like strawberry, orange and guava is giving tough competition to jelly powder market and is a restraint for jelly powder market.

Jelly powder Market Segmentation

The jelly powder market is segmented on the basis of flavors as strawberry, cola, mango, blackcurrant, orange, cherry, peach, mint and others. A number of jelly flavors are available but strawberry, mango, cola, and orange are most popular flavors of jelly powder which are highly consumed globally.

Jelly powder market is segmented on the basis of the type of ingredient as agar-agar, carrageenan, and gelatin. Different ingredients provide benefits for targeting different end users such as agar being derived from algae is preferred by vegans. Hence different jelly powder ingredients provides greater opportunity to target for the big chunk of consumers.

Jelly powder market is segmented on the basis of distribution channel by supermarket, retail outlet, online stores, and convenient stores. Supermarket and online stores are the major contributors in the jelly powder market due to the better management system and convenience. Hence, the global jelly powder market is expected to significantly increase the revenue contribution over the forecast period.

Jelly powder market: Regional Outlook

Jelly powder market is divided into five key region which includes Asia-Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and Middle-East and Africa. Asia-Pacific is the major producer of jelly powder in the global market. Countries like India, china, Singapore and Phillipines followed by USA in North America, Latin America, Europe and Middle-East and Africa.

Jelly powder Market Key Players:

Global key market players manufacturing different Jelly powder in the market for different applications include Tropolite, Karagen Indonesia (KaraIndo), Ferna Corporation, FlavourTech and others. These are the biggest key players and competitors in the jelly powder market and are busy in strategizing the path towards making their product stand out in the market to boost their revenues by the end of 2027 and to keep their brand at its best in the market.