Prof. Sandeep Sancheti takes charge as President of AIU

New Delhi, 16th July 2018 Dr. Sandeep Sancheti, Vice Chancellor of SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) has assumed charge as the 97th President of the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), New Delhi. Founded in 1925 and initially known as the Inter-University Board of India, the AIU has currently more than 720 members represented by Vice Chancellors. Seen as the representative of all Universities of India, the AIU facilitates coordination and mutual consultation among Universities as well as acting as a liaison with Central and State governments. The AIU, besides promoting academic excellence nationally and internationally is also a body that is very much involved in cultural and sporting activities in higher education domain.

Prof. Sancheti, known as an institution builder, before joining SRMIST as its Vice Chancellor, served as President Manipal University Jaipur, Founder Director National Institute of Technology Delhi, Director NITK Surathkal and Director In-charge of NIT Tiruchirapally, NIT Calicut, School of Planning & Architecture (SPA) Delhi and also Mentor Director of newly established NIT Goa, NIT Puducherry and NIT Sikkim