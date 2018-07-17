Beachside Property Rentals Keeps Property Investors Ahead of the Game

Australia, July 17, 2018 – When people who are purchasing investment properties are looking for guidance and are wanting an independent contact, rather than the agent who is trying to sell them a property. Liz Malthouse, Principal at Beachside Property Rentals, assists Investors who are looking at investment properties on the Sunshine Coast, by providing an accurate and independent rental appraisal.

According to Liz, the process can take time. “With one client I was working with recently, I probably did about 10 rental appraisals in various areas ranging from Noosa to Sunrise Beach. It could be a radius of about 5 to 10 kilometers, its about being patient and working with the Owner, eventually he did secured a property that he was happy with, which was fabulous and then, we took over the rental property management for him, and started renting the property as soon as settlement occurred. ” she said.

Liz and her team were able to provide accurate figures that are appreciated by the banks. “It is a really good working relationship and building rapport with client, together with building that trust that is required, which is very powerful for Beachside, and that made a big difference from what other agencies are doing.” Liz added.

At Beachside, Liz wants her business to be set apart from other agencies by providing services outside the realm of what a typical, standalone property manager or an agency will deliver. She works with clients even outside of the working hours to secure a property for them, see the site personally to give them a better outcome of their investment.

“You just have to do things differently and go outside of your comfort zone, by doing the extra 1% and create that good experience because it’s all about that communication between myself, the owner and the tenant. It’s building that rapport between all of us and then we have a really good model and that’s the Beachside difference,” she said.

Beachside Property Rentals services areas in Sunshine Coast, including Noosa, Peregian Springs, Tewantin, and Yaroomba, which is just past Mount Coolum. It is extremely seasonal on the coast and the amount of income that can be acquired will depend on the type of year that people buy and invest in properties.

For more information, you may visit beachsidepr.com.au or contact Liz Malthouse thru:

Contact #: 0438 409 842

Email: rentals@beachsidepr.com.au