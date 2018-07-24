ARF Financial’s Mezzanine Loans Help Companies Maximize Business Growth

ARF Financial’s mezzanine loans gives businesses immediate access to financing, providing them with flexible solutions for expanding operations.

[CALIFORNIA, 7/24/2018] – ARF Financial provides businesses with rapid access to financing through its mezzanine loans. The program is ideal for companies experiencing tremendous growth but require extra capital to maximize opportunities.

Fast and Easy Funding

ARF Financial’s mezzanine loans give companies immediate access to financing to help their business expand. These unsecured loans play a crucial role in helping companies to reach their goals and capitalization requirements.

The licensed lender provides financing in a matter of days. Borrowers do not have to worry about stringent lending requirements and a lengthy loan approval process. ARF Financial delivers funds quickly and efficiently.

Easy-to-Acquire Loans

ARF Financial’s mezzanine loans offer a better alternative to cash advances and rewards programs. It delivers affordable, mixed payment options to help companies preserve their cash flow. Even borrowers with less-than-perfect credit can qualify for the loan.

In contrast to other financing options, borrowers can easily acquire mezzanine because they are unsecured by assets. As a result, the loan requires no collateral for amounts under $725,000.

Hassle-Free Loan Approvals

The company leverages on its relationships with banks across the US to provide companies with the funding they need. Since 2001, ARF Financial has helped over 6,300 businesses receive over $750,000,000 in loan approvals.

The lender takes pride in its excellent customer services. It approves loan applications within 48 hours so businesses can acquire funding within three to five days. With little paperwork involved, it helps borrowers stay in control to maximize business growth.

About ARF Financial

ARF Financial is a California licensed lender that provides lines of credit and business loans to retail and restaurant merchants. The types of loans it offers include lines of credit, bridge loans, working capital loans, mezzanine loans, flex pay business loans, and more.

Visit https://www.arffinancial.com to schedule a free consultation.