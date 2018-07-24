Global Granular Active Carbon Market 2018 : Analysed by Buisness Growth, Development Factors, Applications & Future Prospects by 2025

Orbis Research has announced the addition of the Global Granular Active Carbon Market 2018 to store by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

This report studies the Granular Active Carbon market status and outlook of global and United States, from angles of players, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global and United States market, and splits the Granular Active Carbon market by product type and application/end industries.

The global Granular Active Carbon market is valued at XX million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach XX million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially the United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Granular Active Carbon.

United States plays an important role in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of XX.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Granular Active Carbon in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering

United States

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

The major players in global and United States market, including

Cabot

Calgon Carbon Corporation

Gujarat enviro-care industries

Kalimati Carbon (P) Ltd.

Ingevity

CECA SA

Haycarb

Kuraray Chemical

Noida Chemicals

Universal Carbons (UCI)

Kowa

ZEEL PRODUCT

Oxbow Activated Carbon

Activated Carbon Technologies

Kalpaka Industrial Group

PT. Rodaniaga Kokoh Nusantara

Carbotech

Futamura

On the basis of product, the market is primarily split into

Coconut shell activated carbon

Shell activated carbon

Coal activated carbon

On the basis on the end users/application, this report covers

Water Treatment

Gas Purification

Chemical Industry

Printing & Dyeing

Food Industry

Electronics

Medical Applications

Others

