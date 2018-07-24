MusConv allows Easy Music Playlist Transfer between Spotify and Amazon Music

London, United Kingdom (July 24, 2018) – Music lovers can use online music streaming platforms, such as Amazon Music and Google Music – which are recognized as two of the biggest platforms in the online music industry. MusConv, an online program, lets users shift their own Spotify Playlist to Amazon Music and enjoy their favorite songs listed on Spotify on the Amazon platform as well.

Creating a playlist with choicest songs of one’s liking on a specific platform is painstaking work, but it is even more difficult when it comes to replicating the same on another platform. Sometime back, there was no option for music lovers to migrate their favorite playlist on a music streaming website, such as Spotify, to another website. MusConv was designed and developed to address this specific issue.

The software is very easy to use. Users can simply select the source of music – which is Spotify Music and choose the playlist that they want to migrate, choose the destination to migrate the playlist to – which is Amazon Music – and then click on Transfer / Migrate. The playlist selected is migrated within a short time and listeners can start enjoying their favorite tracks on Amazon Music as well.

MusConv ensures that users do not have to stick to only one music streaming platform due to an inability to export and replicate their playlist.

