Pastels and Pop turns Three!

The juttis, that deserves a place in your closet

Pastels and Pop is pleased to invite you to join them in celebrating their third anniversary this month. With every order placed during this birthday month, Pastels and Pop will gift each customer with one uniquely customized bag with their name specially monogrammed on it. With a massive giveaway also planned this month and some other surprises coming, we are turning this party on its head and making it a carnival!

Pastels & Pop is a label that thrives on local artisanship and a strong connect to ethnic roots, to design couture inspired by India. Their products ranging from Punjabi Juttis to chic Indo-Western apparel have received loads of love from fashion enthusiasts across the country. Over the past 3 years, this exciting new brand has not only garnered sales exponentially, but has also been fortunate to build a thriving fashion community with a massive following on its social media accounts.

The three co-founders, Neha, Akanksha, and Aarti, who are also siblings, founded this company with the sole purpose of reviving the treasures of India’s oft-underestimated fashion heritage, while also tempering it with Western taste where palatable. Their approach has paid dividends, with each design being an epitome of sartorial excellence, loved whole-heartedly across clientele.

Pastels and Pop has an expansive catalog that includes a wide range of Punjabi Juttis, while they have recently ventured into Indo-Western couture. A feature of their products is how they manage to bring an ethnic aspect to everything they make – from using elements like sequins and beads for intricate floral embroidery, to vivid colours which make the overall package look pop. All this, plus comfort that feels like walking on a cloud. Pastels and Pop apparel are made to fit with perfection.

With a simple and easy-to-use website, there is nothing standing in the way of ensuring that your Pastels and Pop shopping experience is a memorable one.

Pastels and Pop also strongly believes in giving back. The Pastels and Pop initiative is a promise that, for every 5 pairs of P&P Juttis sold, the company will gift a pair of brand new Juttis to a less fortunate lady. After all, the right shoes can change your life.

