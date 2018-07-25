Butane Market: Global Product Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2023

We have produced a new premium report Butane Market. The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of Butane. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Butane Market by applications(LPG, petrochemicals, refineries and others. LPG is further sub segmented into residential & commercial, chemical & petrochemical, auto-fuel, industrial, refinery) through main geographies in the Global Butane Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Butane Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Butane Market are Valero Energy Corporation, Sinopec Group, Exxon Mobil Corp., Chevron Corp., British Petroleum, ConocoPhillips Inc., Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Total S.A, China National Petroleum Corp., Praxair, Linde and Air Liquide. The global butane market is projected to reach USD 81 billion by 2023, growing with a CAGR of x.xx% from 2017 to 2023.

For More Details Get Free Few Sample Pages of this Premium Report: – https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/59

The global butane market was sized over USD 60 billion in 2015. The global butane market is projected to reach USD 81 billion by 2023, growing with a CAGR of x.xx% from 2017 to 2023. The rising demand for liquid petroleum gas (LPG) is the key factor driving the growth of global butane market from residential and commercial sectors where it is mainly used as a domestic fuel. Moreover, use of butane as petrochemical feed stock for producing other derivates and ethylene are also driving the growth of this market. Furthermore, rising standards of living and disposable incomes are also anticipated to drive the growth of global butane market over the forecast period. However, volatility in crude oil prices and stringent government regulations owing to growing environmental concerns are the prime factors restraining growth of global butane market. Rising industrialization with capacity expansions of refineries in emerging economies like India and China are likely to bring more opportunities to the butane industry. Increasing need for energy supply in automotive sectors as well as technological developments by companies for increasing the application areas for butane are anticipated to bring more opportunities to global butane market over the forecast period.

Segments Covered:

The report segments the global butane market by applications and region. The global butane market is segmented on the basis of application as LPG, petrochemicals, refineries and others. LPG is further sub segmented into residential & commercial, chemical & petrochemical, auto-fuel, industrial, refinery and others. Moreover, LPG dominates the applications segment with share accounting more than 60% in 2015. The residential & commercial growth sub segment is expected to cover 50% of the overall butane industry over the forecast period.

Geographic Coverage and Analysis:

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023. Asia-Pacific region is the largest as well as the fastest growing butane market in the world accounting more than 50% shares of the overall industry. The global butane market is driven by increase in demand for the gas in refineries and chemical processing units in countries such as India, China, and some others in Asia-Pacific region. Growth of automotive & construction industries and infrastructure in Asia Pacific is anticipated to bring more demand for the butane market. Moreover, presence of auto fuel and petrochemicals industry in North America is anticipated to have significant growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, rapid development in the shale gas in the U.S. can support the demand for natural gas liquids, driving the demand for global butane market. However, in RoW region increasing use of LPG in feed stock substitution for crude oil and natural gas in refineries are likely to have positive impact on the demand of butane in the countries like Nigeria, Saudi Arabia and Africa over the forecast period.

Get 15% Discount on this Premium Report: https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/request-discount/59

Companies Profiled:

The companies covered in the report include Valero Energy Corporation, Sinopec Group, Exxon Mobil Corp., Chevron Corp., British Petroleum, ConocoPhillips Inc., Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Total S.A, China National Petroleum Corp., Praxair, Linde and Air Liquide.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand of butane globally as well as regionally. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and value chain analysis of butane.

Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the butane market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the butane market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

Browse Detailed TOC, Description, and Companies Mentioned in Report @https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/chemical-material/globa-butane-market