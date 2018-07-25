Digital Marketing Software Market to reach a market size of $77.4 billion by 2023

According to a new report Global Digital Marketing Software Market, published by KBV research, the Global Digital Marketing Software Market size is expected to reach $77.4 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 13% CAGR during the forecast period.

The North America market holds the largest market share in Global CRM Software Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 8.5 % during the forecast period.

The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.6% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Email Marketing Software Market. Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 12.8% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Social Media Advertising Market.

The KBV Cardinal Matrix is a visual representation about the key players in the industry. The matrix is designed considering the major strategic developments including Mergers & Acquisitions, product launches, partnership among others and the financial strength of the company in the considered years.

KBV Cardinal Matrix – Digital Marketing Software Market

Digital Marketing Software Market Size

Source: KBV Research Analysis

Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation and Oracle Corporation are the forerunners in the Digital Marketing Software market.Source: KBV Research Analysis, Company Publications and Secondary Research

The Large Enterprises market holds the largest market share in Global Digital Marketing Software Market by Organization Size in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Small & Medium Enterprises market is expected to witness a CAGR of 17.3% during (2017 – 2023).

The Media & Entertainment market holds the largest market share in Global Digital Marketing Software Market by Vertical in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 11.2 % during the forecast period. The Healthcare market would garner market value of $8,910.3million by 2023.

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Digital Marketing Software Market have been discussed in the report with the competition analysis and elaborated company profiles of Adobe Systems, Inc., Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Salesforce, Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, SAS Institute, Inc., Marketo, Inc., Act-On Software, Inc., and HubSpot, Inc.

Global Digital Marketing Software Market Size Segmentation

By Type

Software

CRM Software

Email Marketing Software

Social Media Advertising

Web Content Management Software

Campaign Management

Others

Services

Professional

Managed

By Organization Size

Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Deployment Mode

Cloud

On-Premise

By Vertical

Media & Entertainment

Consumer Goods & Retail

Transportation & Logistics

Healthcare

Manufacturing

BFSI

Travel & Hospitality

Education

Others

By Geography

North America Digital Marketing Software Market

US Digital Marketing Software Market

Canada Digital Marketing Software Market

Mexico Digital Marketing Software Market

Rest of North America Digital Marketing Software Market

Europe Digital Marketing Software Market

Germany Digital Marketing Software Market

UK Digital Marketing Software Market

France Digital Marketing Software Market

Russia Digital Marketing Software Market

Spain Digital Marketing Software Market

Italy Digital Marketing Software Market

Rest of Europe Digital Marketing Software Market

Asia Pacific Digital Marketing Software Market

China Digital Marketing Software Market

Japan Digital Marketing Software Market

India Digital Marketing Software Market

South Korea Digital Marketing Software Market

Singapore Digital Marketing Software Market

Malaysia Digital Marketing Software Market

Rest of Asia Pacific Digital Marketing Software Market

LAMEA Digital Marketing Software Market

Brazil Digital Marketing Software Market

Argentina Digital Marketing Software Market

UAE Digital Marketing Software Market

Saudi Arabia Digital Marketing Software Market

South Africa Digital Marketing Software Market

Nigeria Digital Marketing Software Market

Rest of LAMEA Digital Marketing Software Market

Companies Profiled

Adobe Systems, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Salesforce, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

SAS Institute, Inc.

Marketo, Inc.

Act-On Software, Inc.

HubSpot, Inc.

