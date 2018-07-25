Find Best Trade Show Models Online to Fill Your Job Vacancies

If you are looking for models that could promote your products and services in the public you can now simply checkout for the online temporary jobs portal, Professionate. Yes, you no longer have to rely on the Qatar modeling agency or the Dubai recruitment agency who generally have limited database and also charge a hefty fee for their services. Instead, as a company you can simply register on the online staffing solutions, Professionate that brings you a huge database of eye catching male and female freelance models in Dubai and across the world for your trade shows, events or congress. You can find not only models in Dubai but anywhere in the world as the online portal operates worldwide and you can actually hire experienced and professional local models wherever you are going to organise your event or exhibition without any hassles. Once you have registered on the job portal you can post your jobs and have access to thousands of trade show models, booth models, photo models, catwalk models and many more as per your requirement. You shall get shortlisted profiles of the models who suit to your job profile and among them you can select the model with the best experience, ratings and reviews that better suits for your job vacancy.

Similarly, the online temporary job portal is wonderful platform for all those freelance models, hosts and hostesses, moderators, event promoters, sales assistants, stand builders and many others who are interested in temporary jobs. They no longer have to run behind the recruitment agencies to list in their database but with a single upload of their profile they can be accessed by many companies from the online job portal database. The freelancers can upload their profile with their job interests, remuneration, job location etc along with the ratings and reviews given by other employers to catch the attention of the companies. Even the recruitment agencies can also register on the portal to access thousands of profiles to present to their clients.

The companies need to pay a nominal amount for posting their jobs and can find the right person at the right place to fill their job vacancy. Professionate makes recruitment quite simple and easy not only for the companies but also for all those temporary job seekers as a one stop platform to find jobs suitable for their interests.

Plan your special event or conference in Dubai? Here you can get best hostess agency dubai. We have a reliable and professional team to host your event or conference and gives guarantee the success of your event with professional hosting and promotion services from our event staffing agency @ http://www.professionate.com/

