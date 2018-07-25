Rock Climbing Safety Equipment Market 2022 In-Depth Analysis by Applications and Driving Trends

Rock Climbing Safety Equipment Market is expected to exhibit escalated markets in the forthcoming period. The rock climbing market safety gear comprises head safety gear and upper body protection equipment, specifically hands. Head protection gear remained the most important primary market segment in rock climbing safety equipment industry with a market share of more than one-fourth and is expected to consolidate its position at the top during forecast period.

Adventure travelers are split into males and females with hard and soft adventures categorized as two types and females skewing more towards soft adventures. Hard adventure includes trekking, climbing-mountain, rock and ice and caving, Hard adventures are risky albeit have a small percentage of adventure travelers representing it with specialized skills as one of the much required criteria for completing the arduous task. 16% of international departures from Latin American, European, and North American regions are adventure travelers and the developed regions stands foremost on any adventure travelers roadmap. The key industrial players in the rock climbing safety equipment market includes Blcak Diamond, Petzl, C.A.M.P.USA, Arc’teryx, Mammut, Edelrid, Wild Country, Elk River, Trango, Metollius climbing and Grivel.

Top Key Manufacturers of Rock Climbing Safety Equipment market are:-

• Arc’teryx

• Black Diamond Equipment

• C.a.m.p.

• Champion

• Edelrid

• Falltech

• Guardian

• Other

Rock Climbing Safety Equipment Market by Product Type:

Rock Climbing Safety Equipment Market by Applications:

Geographical Analysis of Rock Climbing Safety Equipment Market:-

• North America

• Europe

• China

• Japan

• Southeast Asia

• India

Hand protection equipment segment takes second position in rock climbing safety segment market because hands are most vulnerable and exposed in a daunting rock climbing expedition adding to growth in rock climbing safety equipment market segment. The growth factors for the market are the avid interest displayed by today’s youth towards outdoor adventure sports including rock climbing.

An expanding retail industry with mushrooming of many retail outlets catering to every rock climbing enthusiast and safety gear manufacturers aided by promotional tactics including media coverage of events has leveraged sales of rock climbing safety equipment industry. Segmentation of rock climbing safety equipment market by product type includes climbing helmets, passive protection, belay device and climbing carabiner.

Segmentation of rock climbing safety equipment market by application includes men, women and kids. Segmentation of rock climbing safety equipment market by geographical region includes North America, Europe, Asia pacific, MEA and Latin America. Rock climbing enthusiasts have a penchant for seeking new and unexplored destinations to get a more close and thrilling experience than previously trekked destinations that are more in line with an ideal adventure and most coveted territory.

