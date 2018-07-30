Announcing the launch of the all new Backhoe Loader, TATA HITACHI SHINRAI

In a landmark event, Tata Hitachi launched the all new backhoe loader, TATA HITACHI SHINRAI at Anantapur , Andhra Pradesh , today.

This revolutionary new offering from Tata Hitachi is designed and manufactured key tenets of capability and reliability. An engineering masterpiece, this machine with its new and advanced features stands true to its name: SHINRAI – a Japanese word that means Trust, Reliability and Confidence.

With Industry leading reaches, dig forces, brand new front end loader geometry and a design built for attachments; Tata HITACHI SHINRAI is a truly capable machine. This capability is backed by a “high torque at low rpm” engine with enough reserve power across its entire spectrum to provide confidence in its capabilities.

With a spacious, cabin with easy to work controls, fully mechanical drive train, an In-line fuel injection pump, a special warranty & support package and INSITE (Tata Hitachi’s Telematics suite) enabled, with an air conditioned cabin as an optional fitment, Tata Hitachi SHINRAI is sure to evoke confidence and trust amongst customers. This all new Backhoe Loader holds out a promise of performance, power and low operating costs.

Built on the platform of next-gen engineering that can tackle all terrains, SHINRAI is a machine where solid trust meets unparalleled reliability

Mr Sandeep Singh, MD Tata Hitachi mentioned, “As an organization, we continue to create new milestones and strive towards building a brighter, better tomorrow. Today, we are proud to launch our all new backhoe loader – Tata Hitachi SHINRAI which we believe will take the market by storm. We dedicate this machine to our customer and dealer fraternity. Built in collaboration with Tata Technologies and Hitachi Construction Machinery, Japan, thisall new backhoe loader with its new and advanced features stands true to its name–SHINRAI.

Mr. Shin Nakajima, Director, Sales, Marketing, and CSD said, “The launch of Tata Hitachi SHINRAI marks a new milestone for us. We are launching this machine in South India and will slowly extend our footprint to the rest of the country over the period of one year. “