DNA Sequencing Market Key Trends and Opportunity Analysis 2025

The global DNA Sequencing Market is expected to be around $26 billion by 2025. The market is primarily driven by factors such as increasing demand for fast clinical diagnosis, increasing emphasis on cancer related research activities and collaborations between research institutions and pharmaceutical companies. Moreover, technological advancements in DNA sequencing are also expected to largely contribute the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in September 2015, Oxford Nanopore Technologies developed MinION a DNA sequencer, which can be used in space. With the help of MinION it is possible to detect DNA sequence in humans with response to spaceflight and will help in the identification of DNA-based life somewhere in the universe.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis:

North America dominated the global DNA sequencing market in 2016 owing to the availability of robust research and development infrastructure and increasing funding directed towards DNA related research activities in the U.S. Asia-Pacific DNA sequencing market is expected to register lucrative growth during the forecast period due to increasing awareness regarding applications of DNA sequencing and emphasis on improving research infrastructure in emerging countries such as China and India.

Competitive Insights:

The major players operating in the global DNA sequencing market emphasize on product development to introduce enhanced solutions for DNA sequencing applications and in turn acquire a major market share. For instance, in January 2017, Illumina, Inc., one of the leading providers of DNA sequencing technology, launched the NovaSeq series of DNA sequencer which has a scalable sequencing architecture. The platform enables high throughput sequencing with low per sample cost, ease of use and high flexibility. With the introduction of this new sequencer, Illumina intended to strengthen its competitive position in the global DNA sequencing market. Some of the key players operating in this market are, Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc., Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc., Hamilton Thorne, Inc., Abbott Laboratories Inc., Myriad Genetics, Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., General Electric Company, ZS Genetics, Beckman Coulter, Inc. (a part of Danaher Corporation), Commonwealth Biotechnologies, Inc., Siemens AG, Bayer AGand LI-COR, Inc.

Product Outlook and Trend Analysis:

In 2016, the consumables segment held a major share of the DNA sequencing market owing to their large scale adoption for sample preparation process and other activities in the entire DNA sequencing process. Different consumables such as sample preparation kits, disposables, reagent kits, accessories and sequencing kits are widely used for performing DNA sequencing processes by researchers.

Technology Outlook and Trend Analysis:

The sequencing by synthesis segment held a significant share of the overall market in 2016. It is expected to dominate the global DNA sequencing market over the forecast period as the technology has large scale applications in sequencing protocols and is widely utilized in DNA sequencing platforms. This next generation sequencing technology delivers accurate data for a wide range of applications and reduces errors associated with strings of repeated homopolymers.

Applications Outlook and Trend Analysis:

Biomarkers and cancer segment held a substantial share of the global DNA sequencing market in 2016 as DNA sequencing can generate potent biomarkers to be used for disease diagnostics. With the identification of variations in oncogenic DNA sequences in tumor tissues of patients suffering from cancer, effective cancer therapies can be developed. Somatic DNA sequence analysis enables biomarker discovery which can be used to better understand the tumor tissue.

The DNA Sequencing Market is segmented as follows-

DNA Sequencing Market, By Product, Estimates and Forecast, 2016-2025 ($Million)

Service

Consumable

Instruments

DNA Sequencing Market, By Technology, Estimates and Forecast, 2016-2025 ($Million)

Nanopore Sequencing

Sequencing by Synthesis

Chain Termination Sequencing

Pyrosequencing

Ion Semiconductor Sequencing

Single Molecule Real Time Sequencing

Sequencing by Ligation

DNA Sequencing Market, By Application, Estimates and Forecast, 2016-2025 ($Million)

Forensics

Diagnostics

Personalized Medicine

Reproductive Health

Biomarkers and Cancer

Other Applications

DNA Sequencing Market, By End User, Estimates and Forecast, 2016-2025 ($Million)

Hospitals & Clinics

Academic & Government Research Institutes

Biotechnology Companies

Pharmaceutical Companies

