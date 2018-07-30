eClinical Solution Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2022

MarketResearchFuture.com has as of late communicated another investigation to its wide research portfolio, which is titled as ” Global eClinical Solution Market Research Report- Forecast To 2022 ” gives an inside and out examination the gauge of market size and development.

Key Players:

Cerner Corporation (US), Greenway Health, LLC (US), Epic Systems Corporation (US), QSI Management, LLC (US), Allscripts (US), General Electric Company (US), McKesson Corporation (US), eClinical Works (US) and IBM (US) are some of the leaders driving the Global e-Clinical Solution Market. Profiling them in its analysis MRFR finds out their strategies that place them at the forefront of competition.

eClinical Solution, a convergence of medical technology and expertise help to accelerate the clinical development process, improving their efficiency and productivity. The solution allows its users to improve operations by allowing broader access to the clinical data. This further helps the research team and contract research organizations (CROs) to gain improving visibility of research performance, reducing the study cycle times, costs & risks, thus, increasing the overall productivity of the staff and the facility. By using these solutions effectively – CRO relationships can be achieved by enhancing collaboration and communication across teams, departments, and organizations.

Recognizing the rapid expansions the market is witnessing currently, Market Research Future (MRFR) in its recently published study report, asserts that the global eClinical Solution market will grow phenomenally by 2022, registering a steady CAGR during the assessment period – 2016 – 2022.

Additionally, eClinical Solution augments and amplifies the results generated through consulting services, providing sustainable, insight-driven solutions for the long term. Therefore, saves a significant amount of time during the clinical trials, and allowing the personnel to perform a range of tasks, offering good results efficiently. This further presages that the potential heydays of the eClinical Solution market are around the corner.

Also, other factors contributing to the market growth include ever-increasing population & urbanization which fuel the growing demand for automated procedures, across the world, prompting the need for quality healthcare more than ever. Improving economic conditions provide impetus to the market growth, enabling access to the quality life & improved healthcare worldwide. Substantial investments made into R&D activities by the market players along with the increased governmental interests and funding transpired for advancing the technology is paying off well creating a larger revenue pocket.

Conversely, as the technology is still in its embryonic stage, the cost of development and maintenance is slightly on a higher side. This coupled with other technological complexities hamper the growth of the global eClinical Solution Market.

e-Clinical Solution Market – Segments

Global e-Clinical Solution Market is segmented into 4 Key dynamics for an easy grasp and enhanced understanding.

By Products : CDI (Clinical Data Integration), CDMS (Clinical Data Management System), CTMS (Clinical Trial Management System), RTSM (Randomization & Trial Supply Management), and Safety Solutions among others.

By Delivery Methods : Enterprise, Web-Based, and Cloud-Based.

By End-Users : Hospital, Clinics, and TPAs, among others.

By Regions : North America, Europe, APAC and Rest-of-the-World.

e-Clinical Solution Market – Geographical Analysis

North America e-Clinical Solution market backed by the presence of well-established players & investments accounts for the leading market, globally, holding the largest market share. e-Clinical Solution companies in the region are well-capable of delivering a range of customized solutions. Furthermore extensive use of software solutions for healthcare administration and availability of complimenting resources drive the regional market growth.

The Europe market stands the second largest market for e-Clinical Solutions, globally, owing to the technological advancement and the augmented adoption of clinical management software among the healthcare providers mainly in the UK, Germany, and France coupled with the resurging economy in the region which is improving the consumers’ purchasing power.

The Asia-Pacific market is expected to register the highest CAGR in the years to come, owing to the growing market in the countries such as India, China, & Japan backed by the augmenting demand for healthcare IT, increasing healthcare expenditures and increasing number of healthcare software solution providers. Furthermore, increasing patient population along with the increasing demand for the automation and patient records management will boost the growth of the regional market during the review period.

Markets of the Gulf nations, mainly Saudi Arabia and UAE are expected to turn the tables in the MEA (the Middle East & Africa) market registering a remarkable growth. e-Clinical Solution market in Africa is expected to witness a sluggish growth due to unfavorable economic and political conditions.

Innovation/Industry/Related News:

February 9, 2018 – Oracle Corporation (US), a technology giant launched its new Cloud-Based eClinical Solution – Clinical One Platform. The solution allows unified clinical development operations and information in a single environment with shared functions along with an easy-to-use interface for sites, clinical coordinators, and their counterparts.

April 03, 2018 – MedNet Solutions (US), a leading cloud-based eClinical technology company launched its latest eClinical solution – iMedNet, a proven SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) clinical research technology platform that delivers an entire suite of eClinical tools to support clinical trial thoroughly ( from start to finish).

