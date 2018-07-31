Fog Computing Market Overview, Downstream Applications, Development History and Demand 2018-2022

Market Highlights:

The Fog Computing market is growing rapidly. Increased penetration of internet of things and growing demand of bring your own device is expected to drive the fog computing market globally. Fog computing enhances efficiency and supports in reducing the size of the data which would be uploaded to the cloud for the purpose of analysis, data processing and storage. It also helps in enhancing compliance and security for the end users.

The factors driving the fog computing includes requirement of analytics at the edge of networks, limitation of bandwidth for IoT infrastructure and enhancement of real-time operations. Whereas, government standard for fog computing and lack of availability of technological skills in fog computing are factors which are restraining the fog computing market growth. Moreover, the raising demand of machine to machine communication and proliferation of smart sensors also exhibits as a major driver in the growth of the Fog Computing Market.

It has been observed that connected devices and automation enabled by the IoT are used to streamline the processes that is further used to improve operational efficiencies and increase the productivity of the businesses by reducing the costs and increase output. Especially in case of industrial businesses fog computing is used for fast processing of data and for low latency consumption

Key Players:

Market Research Future (MRFR) recognizes the following companies as the key players in the Fog Computing Market: – Cisco Systems Inc. (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Dell Inc. (U.S.), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), Intel Corporation (U.S.), Fujitsu (Japan), ARM Ltd. (U.K.), Schneider Electric Software, LLC (Japan), PrismTech Corporation (U.S.), and Nebbiolo Technologies (U.S.) among others.

Market Research Analysis:

Regional analysis for fog computing market is studied in different geographic regions as Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of world. It has been observed that North America region would account for larger share in fog computing market followed by Europe and Asia Pacific is expected to grow at high CAGR in the forecast period. The high initiative’s by SMEs and large organizations to store data in cloud and towards digital economy is expected to drive market of fog computing in Asia Pacific Region.

Fog Computing Market Segmentation

The Fog Computing Market has been segmented on the basis of types and application. The revenue source comprises of hardware and software. The study indicates that the hardware would hold a major share in the fog computing market and software will grow at high CAGR in the Forecast period. The application verticals comprises of Smart Energy, Smart Buildings and Home Automation, Transportation, Healthcare, Smart Industries/Manufacturing among others. The study indicates that smart energy and smart manufacturing segment has a larger share in the fog computing market.

The Fog computing market is segmented by type and by application. The market by type has been further segmented into hardware and software. The hardware segment is further segmented into servers, switches, routers, gateways and controller. Software has been further segmented into customized application software and fog computing platform. The fog computing market by application is segmented into smart energy, building & home automation, smart manufacturing, connected health, transportation & logistics, security and emergencies systems among others. The software segment in the fog computing market segmented by component is expected to account for the largest revenue share.

Smart manufacturing applications in the fog computing market segmented by application are expected to grow at the fastest rate. High demand for process automation across a wide range of industry is expected to drive the smart manufacturing application segment in the fog computing market.

By Region, North America region has been leading the Fog Computing market. Many factors such as high penetration of IoT and government initiatives towards fog computing have credited to the growth of Fog Computing market in North America region. North America region is followed by Europe region showing a positive growth in the Fog Computing Market. It has been observed that Asia-Pacific countries like China, Japan and India would enhance the Fog Computing market by the forecast period.

