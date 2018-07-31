Global Baby Care Market Poised for Significant Growth

Mumbai – (ROGM) –

Research On Global Markets, a firm that publishes global market reports, released a report on the Global Baby Care Market, today. The report indicates that the global baby care product market is witnessing high growth owing to the rise in infant population across the world, coupled with rising awareness about children’s healthcare.

According to Research On Global Markets, rising disposable income of parents in developed and developing countries, rapidly growing newborn population, changing lifestyle patterns, and increasing number of working women are some of the key factors driving market growth, especially for the toiletries segment.

The report also reveals that the Asia-Pacific region dominates the global baby care market and is also expected to grow at the highest rate. Other geographies like North America, Europe, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa are also picking up pace.

However, Research On Global Markets remain apprehensive about rigid legislations regulating the marketing and manufacturing of baby care products across the world and expects it to hamper overall market growth. The market also poses significant challenges to entrants, mainly due to stiff competition and high entry barriers.

Key highlights of this report:

• Current market demand along with future expected demand for baby care products on the basis of various product types – baby cosmetics and toiletries, baby convenience and safety products, and baby food or formula

• Current and forecasted regional (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa) market size data for baby care market

• Current and forecasted market size data for segments based on distribution channel – online sales, supermarkets and hypermarkets, independent retail stores, and others

• Analysis of the market trends and key opportunities for the baby care market

• Competitive analysis of the major players and their performances

This report has been prepared with the purpose of giving businesses an understanding of the global baby care market, supporting market or business dynamics, and helping brands identify their major competitors and define strategies.

For more information, download the Global Baby Care Market Report (https://www.researchonglobalmarkets.com/global-baby-care-market-2018-2023.html).