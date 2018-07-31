Healthcare Artificial Intelligence Market Synopsis and Highlights, Key Findings, Major Companies Analysis and Forecast to 2023

The Market Research Future has been published New Research Reports which is Healthcare Artificial Intelligence Market & In This Report the Information has been Provided like Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends & Forecast which is making through primary and secondary research which is done by professional healthcare researcher.

Global Healthcare Artificial Intelligence Market Top Key players:

IBM Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., NVIDIA Corporation, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Deep Genomics, Inc., General Electric Company, Siemens Healthineers GmbH, Google, Inc., CloudMedx Inc., Johnson & Johnson, General Vision, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Medtronic Plc., and others.

Get Premium Sample Copy @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5681

Market Scenario:

Artificial intelligence (AI) or machine intelligence is a range of technologies so as to enable machines to sense, comprehend, and learn tasks requiring human intelligence. Artificial intelligence in healthcare is all set to unleash its potential ranging from financial, diagnosis to marketing. AI uses complex algorithms which mimic human intelligence capabilities such as reasoning, learning, pattern recognition and problem solving, and others to aid a v. Furthermore, AI is applicable in medication management, treatment plans, and drug discovery.

The financial drivers of healthcare artificial intelligence market are savings and reduction of waste and duplication, market demand forecasting, financial growth and risk assessment, and others. The growing seed and venture funding is another bright spot for the market as the AI market benefits a small player with advanced proprietary technology over a large firm. The cost of up scaling once the technology is developed is lower as compared to development costs which reduces the barrier for a start-up company. The clinical drivers of the market are automated diagnosis by pattern recognition in imaging, voice etc., advancements in robotic surgery, rise in adoption of precision medicine, growing number of clinical trials and others.

The restraints include high cost of development and maintenance, nascent state of the technology, concerns about data safety and others.

Segments:

The Global Healthcare Artificial Intelligence Market is segmented on the basis of types, technology, applications, end users and regions so as to gain an accurate assessment of the market.

Based on the types, the market has been segmented as hardware, software, and services.

Based on the technology, the market has been segmented as language and image processing, context awareness, deep learning, querying, pattern recognition and others.

Based on the application, the market has been segmented as robot-assisted surgery, workflow assistance, financial and risk management, prognosis and treatment assistance, clinical trials, diagnosis, cybersecurity, drug discovery and others.

Based on the end users, the market has been segmented as providers, payers, pharmaceutical and biotech companies, marketing, and others.

Based on the regions, the market has been segmented as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa and rest of the world.

Get Standard Discount @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/5681

Regional analysis:

U.S. accounts for the largest market share owing to faster adoption of latest technology, large buying power and presence of global players such as IBM Watson. Europe led by Germany, U.K. and France is the second largest market. The developed regions are expected to maintain their hegemony over the future after which the market is estimated to shift to the developing regions of the Asia Pacific. Asia pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest region led by China and India. The Middle East and Africa market will be skewed in favor of the gulf nations particularly Saudi Arabia and UAE. The poor regions of Africa is expected to be a laggard due to poor economic and political conditions.

…Continued

Table of Content

1 Report Prologue

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objective

2.2.2 Assumptions

2.2.3 Limitations

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Challenges

4.5 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.6 Technology Trends & Assessment

…Continued!

Reports Enquiry @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/5716